Come Together Now – A Review of the CY_BORG Asset Pack

CY_BORG Asset Pack

Author: Christian Sahlen

Publisher: Stockholm Kartell (Free League Publishing)

Available Formats: PDF & Print

PDF (DTRPG) – $24.99

Print (Free League) – $38.00

Like many of you, I love add-ons and accessories for my games, but they must enhance the game experience for everyone at the table. When Free League Publishing released CY_BORG, they simultaneously released the Asset Pack. The CY_BORG Asset Pack is a supplement and complimentary add-on for the CY_BORG roleplaying game. In addition to the four distinct items, the retail price point of the Asset Pack make it worth reviewing.

The CY_BORG Asset Pack is available in two forms—physical and digital. The physical version is housed in a poly bag and is sold separately from the game book. The digital version is included with the purchase of the CY_BORG book at no additional cost. The Asset Pack contains four products: a character sheet, the Reaper Repo scenario, a location pad, and a map. For this review, I only have the digital version available. Let’s take a brief look at each of these.

Character Sheet Pad – A pad of character sheets. As expected, it features an art-punk aesthetic in line with MÖRK BORG. However, it is not as visually jarring with its purple, black, and white color scheme. Like its parentage, this single-sided character sheet is minimalistic, providing players space for what is absolutely important and nothing else.

Reaper Repo – This one-page scenario is the meat and potatoes of the Asset Pack. Our guest writer, Brad Williams, did a fantastic job summarizing the scenario when reviewing the CY_BORG core book. I encourage you to look at that review: Cybernetic Misfits Unit! – A Review of CY_BORG

Location Pad – This is a 35-page pad of location maps. Each page contains a unique location, some more mundane than others. Locations range from simple buildings like clinics and corp offices to subway cars and back alleys. Each map includes two or three d6 random tables to help the Gamemaster flesh out the location. Thus, making the locations reusable. Fifteen of the thirty-five single-page maps are by Christian Sahlén; the remaining are from various collaborators. Many of the maps have a similar artistic style, but some of the collaborators’ maps have divergent styles giving the Map Pack a unique personality.

Map – This is a back-printed, poster-sized map of Cy. On the front side is the map itself, and on the reverse is a list of megacorps and what is, in my opinion, tantamount to a “conspiramid.”

Final Thoughts

If you are “all in” on CY_BORG, regardless if you are playing face-to-face or virtually, the assets contained within this pack have utility. I can take or leave character sheets, they are what they are, but it is the rest of the Asset Packs’ contents where the value is for me. The “Reaper Repo” scenario immerses players into the game in short order, which is always good. The location pad provides lots of utility and reusability for Gamemasters as players explore Cy. The larger map would make for a great table prop and visual reference.

I am not too keen on the retail price point of $38 USD for the physical version. But I accept the idea that each of the items included has unique printing requirements that are non-standard, which increases the production costs. All-in-all, I think CY_BORG Asset Pack is a worthy purchase.

~ Modoc

