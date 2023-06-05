Prowler at the Threshold – A Miskatonic Repository Review [Call of Cthulhu]

Prowler at the Threshold

Author: Jane Routley

Publisher: Miskatonic Repository

Page Count: 26

Available Formats: PDF

PDF (DTRPG) – $4.95

Nestled on the edge of the encroaching city is the quaint town of Rackham. A town with a sordid past dating back to the 1920s when a prominent yet avant-garde painter held parties at his home rumored to be wild and full of debauchery. His home was named Rackham House in honor of the town of Rackham. That all ended after a series of events culminating in the artist’s disappearance from Rackham House. Fast-forward to the modern day, the town of Rackham is still quaint but has grown and prospered. Families have been coming and going over the decades. Due to Rackham House’s proximity to the cemetery, the cemetery obtained and transformed the house into its office space. A few families have remained constant in the intervening years, but those days may be ending.

Today, another generation of a long-residing family in Rackham has taken over as caretaker of the family’s modest home at 7 Cemetery Lane, located just down the street from the old Rackham House. Taylor Newbourne, a college student and the grandson of the home’s current owner, is now the caretaker of the property now that his grandfather’s failing health has required him to move in with other family members. Taylor promptly rents out the rooms to other local college students so that he can afford to maintain the place. With little in the way of furnishings, Taylor and the other renters, presumably his friends, poke around in the garage to repurpose much of the old furniture stored within.

This simple act sets into motion a series of events the college students will find themselves entwined with. The past comes back, family secrets uncovered, and over the next ten nights, a prowler stalks the house and nearby cemetery. Ultimately it may lead to a horrific conclusion. However, twenty-somethings are nothing if not creative. Perhaps they can sort out what is happening and put a stop to it.

Jane Routley provided Rolling Boxcars with a review copy for this article.

Prowler at the Threshold is a scenario for Call of Cthulhu 7th edition. This newly published Miskatonic Repository scenario takes place in the idyllic fictional town of Rackham, set in the Modern Era. It is designed to be a short one-shot scenario ranging between 3 and 4 hours of gameplay for four investigators. Pre-generated investigators have been provided.

Presentation

The scenario has an interesting and well-formed backstory that nicely sets up the modern-day situation. At 26 pages, only eight are the scenario itself—it’s very short. The remainder is the front matter and handouts. As written, the scenario’s plot threads are good but do feel a little shoehorned in places. Prowler at the Threshold has the standard two-column layout with a small number of art pieces used to good effect to emphasize and embellish. The various handouts provided at the rear of the book are nicely done. However, the house map is simply a line drawing. It is functional and serves its purpose.

Throughout the scenario, three pre-generated investigators are only referred to as Student 1, 2, or 3. My assumption here is that players are to give them names and pronouns. The generic approach makes reading the scenario less fluid, especially when the first pre-gen, Taylor Newbourne, is named.

My biggest issue with the scenario is not the periodic shoehorning of plot threads, which a Keeper can deal with, or the generic pre-gens. No, it is the overall quality of the writing itself. Jane Routley is an award-winning author, yet the scenario lacks the spit and polish one would expect from such an author. Admittedly, writing scenarios differ from writing fiction novels, but some basic principles still apply. Overall the scenario is well-written from a foundational perspective. However, the writing appears to lack any external editing or proofreading, as it is difficult to parse in places, leaving me with a sense of confusion more than once.

Furthermore, there are continuity issues that also need a little attention. For example, the house map shows the garage is detached from the house, but then there is, “From inside the house, the garage is usually unlocked.” Implying the garage is accessible from inside the house. Several handouts provide clues intended to be found within the belongings in the garage. Unfortunately, there is no reference to them by name or number within the scenario itself, which is atypical in Call of Cthulhu scenarios. It is the little things that stood out the most to me.

Final Thoughts

Prowler at the Threshold has the potential to be a tremendous one-shot scenario, but in my humble opinion, it is not ready for primetime. It is playable and could be quite enjoyable. I feel the continuity issues will require Keepers to do some heavy lifting to rethink how to present scenes and situations to the players.

I am hopeful that Jane Routley will give the Prowler at the Threshold a little more attention, as I think there is a good story in there; it just needs a little more work.

~ Modoc

