Mount Up – The Great Pendragon Campaign

The Great Pendragon Campaign

Author: Greg Stafford

Publisher: Chaosium

Page Count: 434

Available Formats: PDF & Print

PDF (DTRPG) – $24.99

Print (DTRPG) – $37.50

Print+PDF (DTRPG) – $44.50

I’d previously written of my personal experience with The Great Pendragon Campaign. Clearly, what I wrote is an endorsement of the campaign. But you might be wondering what to expect from the campaign.

The Great Pendragon Campaign is a beast of a book at 434 pages. It is designed to accompany the 5th Edition of the Pendragon RPG, though, truth to tell, the game hasn’t changed much, and you can certainly use it with earlier editions. And you’ll likely be able to use it with future editions. The book is black and white, with many tables, charts, and maps. The bulk of it is dedicated to a long campaign, ranging from the time of King Uther Pendragon in 485 to the fall of Arthur’s realm in 566.

This campaign is broken into multiple eras:

The King Uther Period – A brutal period of warfare where Uther is at work to claim the title Pendragon and rid the realm of Saxons.

The Anarchy Period – With the death of Uther and no apparent heir, the realm falls to chaos. Various Saxon kings rule over parts of Britain, and the characters must navigate these uncertain times.

Boy King Period – It turns out Uther had a son, Arthur, who pulls the sword Excalibur from a stone. However, his parentage is not immediately apparent, and many lords are not eager to swear fealty to a beardless bastard. The players are involved in helping Arthur consolidate his rule and drive out the Saxons. And during this period, Britain starts becoming much more magical, with connections to the faerie realm opening up.

Conquest Period – With Britain united, Arthur's knights went far and wide to places like Ireland, France, and Italy, even conquering Rome.

Romance Period – Britain has become a magical place, with fairies often dropping by and characters making trips to the other side. It is a time of courtly love, where knights aspire to the favor of a beloved. There is also a bit of nervousness developing in the kingdom, with Arthur and his wife producing no heir. A few bastards of Arthur start getting more important notice with the possibility that one might be the heir. And the romance between Queen Guinevere and Lancelot is pure and chaste, right?

Tournament Period – Unsurprisingly, tournaments, which have long been a thing, have become a huge thing, with opportunities for adventure, battle, honor, glory, and prizes. However, a part of Britain known as the Wasteland, which has existed for years since magic became prevalent early in Arthur’s realm, begins expanding rapidly. Sir Mordred is revealed to be one of Arthur’s bastards.

Grail Quest – The stability that Arthur’s realm has known for years comes to a sudden end with the quest for the Holy Grail. While it is a time of great glory and adventure, it also hastens the end of Camelot, with the enchantment of Britain coming to an end and many knights lost in the quest.

Twilight Period – Arthur’s kingdom is rapidly rent by schisms, as divisions within the kingdom that had seemed manageable in earlier periods erupt into near civil war. Finally, knights of the round table are brought to battle with one another, as the feud between Gawaine and Lancelot tears the kingdom apart, with Mordred the primary beneficiary.

In this campaign book, the bulk of each section is dedicated to outlining the events of each year. The gossip, intrigue, word at court, knights’ adventures, etc. Some of these years are so packed that characters cannot do everything. Other years are a little sparse—if the GM doesn’t make their own expansions, the player knights might find themselves just watching cool things happen.

Also, within each section is a discussion of the era. What new technological and social innovations exist, who the main powers are, rules changes, etc. At the end of the eras are several adventures that gamemasters might find appropriate for use in that era.

At first glance, this appears to be a campaign where all the work has already been done for you. It’s essential to call out that is most definitely not the case. Some years are a bit sparse, and while each era has its own series of possible adventures, there’s not enough to fill every year with just the material in those adventures. Also, different groups will find different things to emphasize. For example, in our campaign Gawaine became a significant character, so the player knights got involved in the campaign’s version of the tale of the Green Knight. At the same time, the Great Pendragon Campaign made the assumption that this happened off-camera.

Also, there is a ton of discretion for GMs and their groups to determine how they want to handle different things. Uther’s reign ends in an infamous feast that results in him and most of the major lords being poisoned. Who did that? Up to the GM, though the campaign has suggestions for who it could be. Similarly, the campaign discusses different ways people like Mordred might be portrayed. Truthfully, one could play the Great Pendragon Campaign twice with the same group and have very different experiences. Our campaign wound up being light on romance and heavy on the faerie folk. But it would be possible to invert, minimizing the magic and emphasizing the romance. Or one could intertwine the two.

While I’m making it clear that running the campaign will still require a fair amount of GM work, this is not to undersell the resources this book provides. It is filled with ideas, maps, events, NPCs, and references to suggested readings (typically from Mallory, though other sources are referred to). The Great Pendragon Campaign isn’t a fully mapped-out experience but a solid foundation for making your own unique experience—or experiences.

~ Daniel Stack

