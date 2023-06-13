So, What’s the Plan? – A Review of Zero Void RPG

Zero Void

Author: Jonathan Sims and Sasha Sienna

Publisher: MacGuffin & Company

Page Count: 28

Available Formats: PDF & Print

PDF (DTRPG) – $5

Print – $10

The plan was progressing smoothly until someone triggered the alarm. Now all hell is breaking loose. Our carefully planned heist has become a disorganized escape from the full force of the Imperial Security Enforcement. No time to dwell on what went wrong or who triggered the alarm. The only thing that matters now is getting away.

Zero Void is a no-prep one-shot sci-fi RPG about interstellar criminals on the run following a heist gone wrong. Will the group work together to escape capture, or will greed trump all—each saving their own skin even at the expense of their fellow criminals?

The roleplaying game/scenario is designed for 1-6 players plus a GM and uses simple gaming mechanics. Billed as a no-prep one-shot, the system has six pre-generated characters, game rules, maps, foes, and encounter locations.

The scenario starts in media-res with the players (criminals) on their way out of a vault with their spoils in hand when a would-be hero tripped the alarm. The criminal’s get-a-way vehicle was locked down, and the group had to use an alternate vehicle to escape. With the heat on their tail, they had enough fuel to make it to a small space station called Port Caliban, the last fuel station for the next five light years. The criminals have three cases of credstix from the heist that is traceable until they get it laundered. The poor smuck, who owns the stolen vehicle, is stowed in the hold, and the relentless officer Hunter Koltz and his Imperial Security Enforcement are hot on their heels. Before Hunter Koltz and his forces catch up, a simple refueling is all that is needed, but life is never that simple.

The group of criminals is having a bad day. They need to get off the station and find a place to hide out until the heat dies down, but the station’s fuel shipment is late, and they won’t be able to distribute any until it arrives. Time is of the essence as their pursuers, and time is against them. In a bad situation, will the player’s characters turn on each other or work together to make it a clean getaway?

The Rules

Zero Void uses a pool of no more than 5D6s for all dice rolls. Any action requiring a dice roll uses these dice. Depending on the danger associated with the task determines the amount of dice used. The lower the threat, the fewer dice rolled. A result of 1 means the task fails, and the character takes harm—all other results are successes. Any 2s cause a problem even if the task is successful. And any 6s gain the character a bonus.

A character can modify the number of dice in their pool with three items listed on their character sheet, “What I Do,” “My Gear,” or “Not My Job.” Each of these dice reducers is unique to each character. “What I Do” has three items that describe the character’s specialties. “Not My Job” has one thing that the characters don’t do or do it well enough to make an impact. And “My Gear” is any gear currently available on the character’s sheet to aid them in their task. The dice rules are echoed on each pre-generated character sheet for the player’s quick reference.

Characters can also modify their situation using Scruples tokens; each character starts with three. With the Gamemaster’s approval, they can add a single bonus to a current scene. It can eliminate a 1 on a task roll that will give a problem to an absent character. A character may gain more Scruples tokens anytime their “My Troubles” is triggered. “My Troubles” are unique quirks that each character possesses. They are single descriptive words like greedy or sloppy. Anytime the player evokes one of these troubles, they gain a Scruples token at the Gamemaster’s discretion. Each character has two “My Troubles.”

When combat occurs, the danger number (number of dice in the pool) is based on the attacking character. For each of the following characteristics the attacker possesses, a set number of dice is added to the pool: armed, heavily armed, trained, highly trained. The Gamemaster is to equally distribute the opposition among the player characters in combat so each character has at least one opponent. Extra dice are added to the pool when more than one opponent is on a character. On successful rolls, the attacker takes out their opponent. They are either dead or unconscious, depending on the weapon used. A bonus may allow the attacker to take out more than one opponent.

Presentation

Zero Void is available as a PDF or A5 size saddle-stitch booklet. I purchased the physical copy at my local gaming store but could not find an online retailer selling it. Even MacGuffin & Company’s website only offered it as a PDF. The physical booklet is full-color throughout with an excellent heavy card stock glossy cover. The pages within all full-color on coated paper. There is a wonderfully illustrated map of the space station and the Dantix System in which the space station resides. The Pre-generated characters are part of the booklet with two characters per page (front and back). The pre-gens were not designed not to be removed from the booklet. They must be photocopied or printed from the PDF to use them as presented.

Final Thought

I picked up Zero Void to use with Mothership RPG. Its light approach to content and no-prep encounters make it easy to adapt to other systems. The rules for Zero Void are straightforward for anyone to pick up in a few minutes. The rules are repeated on each pre-generated character. The game will go smoothly if the Gamemaster is good at improvisation. If you’re a Gamemaster that needs direction for encounters, I would avoid Zero Void or prep beforehand. Locations on the space station and beyond are sparse and require the Gamemaster to wield the story as it unfolds. Zero Void is a great pick-up game at a convention or a one-shot adventure for your group. As long as the Gamemaster is good at filling in the blanks of a story, the experience will go smoothly, unlike the group’s heist.

~Stephen Pennisi

