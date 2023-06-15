Gag Me With A Spoon! – Dead Mall & Satanic Panic at Crowley Place Mall

Dead Mall RPG &

Satanic Panic at Crowley Place Mall

Author: John Patrick Cooper

Publisher: Dystopian Games

Dead Mall

Page Count: Trifold Brouchre

Available Formats: Print & PDF – $5/$2 (PDF only)

Page Count: 12

Available Formats: Print & PDF – $8/$4 (PDF only)

The place to be in the ’80s was at the mall. Everybody who was anybody was at the mall. There was great shopping, food, and entertainment. It was just a great place to hang out with friends. But how times have changed. The once mecca of capitalism is now as hollow as its decrepit halls. Laying in waste behind high chain link fences. Large picture windows are now boarded up with graffiti-covered plywood. Its anchor stores rotting away in a sea of crumbling asphalt. Abandoned and forgotten, the malls of America have found a purpose in their afterlife. Urban explorers have made these massive structures their new playgrounds. Trespassing with mischief and a six-pack in tow, they delve into the building’s past.

Dead Mall and its module “Satanic Panic at Crowly Place Mall” is a horror roleplaying game about urban explorers (player characters) trespassing into an abandoned mall and discovering more than they expected. The game is partly inspired by the movie Dawn of the Dead, where survivors of a zombie apocalypse take refuge inside a mall. The game uses a hacked version of Tunnel Goons by The Highland Paranormal Society. The mechanics are simple and quick to learn.

Game Mechanics

All action rolls use 2D6s to meet or exceed a Difficulty Score. The dice may be augmented by an urban explorer’s attribute modifier and useful items to overcome three difficulty levels. The same process is used for combat, but the Difficulty Score is now your opponent’s Health Point score. The sum of the difference is the damage inflicted on either party. If the attack is successful, the damage is applied to its opponent, and vice versa if failed. Characters can regain all their Health Points with a night’s rest in a safe spot. Any character reaching zero Health Points is dead.

Character Creation

Each character has three attributes: Strength, Dexterity, and intelligence. A D6 sets the value of each attribute, and every character starts with 10 Health Points. Starting characters also begin with a 6 Inventory Score, the ability to carry six items. A character carrying more than their Inventory Score takes penalties on their action rolls. Every two game sessions, characters may raise an attribute value, Health Points, or Inventory Score. To begin with, characters may have 3 items already in possession at the Mall Master’s discretion.

Satanic Panic at Crowley Place Mall

“Satanic Panic at Crowley Place Mall” continues the premise laid out in Dead Mall. Players are urban explorers trespassing at the Crowley Place Mall. Inside the mall, the characters get more than they bargain for with horrors beyond belief. Unable to escape, they must survive until they can extinguish the evil that haunts the complex. The module contains a simple map of Crowley Place Mall, encounters in nostalgic stores, and enemy encounters. It is up to the Mall Master to lead the players through the mall and improvise along the way. The monstrosities inside are present for a purpose, but the Mall Master must flesh out how they choose to use them and their master. The adventure is very opened ended, with lots of nostalgia and humor mixed in. The module can easily be completed in a single session.

Presentation

Dead Mall is a tri-folded brochure with its introduction and rules on the inside spread. On its reverse is the game’s cover, an interior photograph of an abandoned mall. The following two panels are comprised of a Random Mall Generator. 100 and 1 shops, restaurants, and landmarks to populate your homemade mall.

“Satanic Panic at Crowley Place Mall” is a digest-size, saddle-stitch booklet with black and white illustrations and an interior. The inside cover holds the map for the Crowley Place Mall, while the rest is filled with over 20+ encounters and other items necessary to run the adventure. The typeface is larger than most publications, and the interior lacks design. But the content is so straightforward; its lack of luster layout doesn’t detract from the publication’s usefulness.

Final Thought

Dead Mall and its companion module, “Satanic Panic at Crowley Place Mall,” is a nostalgic trip for me. I spent many hours and hard-earned cash at my local mall in the 80s. I found Dead Mall and “Satanic Panic at Crowley Place Mall” amusing but lacking real depth. This game and module are targeted at those with fond memories of the mall. There is little content to educate or entice a person who did not grow up in that era. The content is more of a trip down memory lane with a few in-jokes. Note for anyone looking for more inspirational material for their Dead Mall games, I suggest viewing the film Chopping Mall featuring killer security robots gone amok. Take Dead Mall and “Satanic Panic at Crowley Place Mall” for what it is. It’s a trip down memory lane with a horror twist that would be fun if you had the right group of people.

~Stephen Pennisi

