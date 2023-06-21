Walk This Way – Dungeon Crawl Classics Lankhmar Boxed Set

Dungeon Crawl Classics Lankhmar Boxed Set

Fritz Lieber’s classic and thrilling world of Nehwon, with its legendary city of Lankhmar, is the setting for the epic tales of Fafhrd and The Gray Mouser. Lieber’s works are a staple for many fantasy gamers, being counted among the tried and true classics on their shelves. Fritz Lieber’s Lankhmar has been adapted for tabletop roleplaying games several times over the decades. The earliest dating back to Advance Dungeons & Dragons 1e in 1985, along with Mongoose’s RuneQuest in 2007, Savage Worlds in 2017, Dungeon Crawl Classics in 2017, and Dungeons & Dragons 5e in 2022. At Present, Goodman Games is the only publisher licensed to create Lankhmar content, actively doing so for both Dungeon Crawl Classics and Dungeons & Dragons 5e.

Unlike many, I am not well-read when it comes to Lieber, but I understand the basics and have played a few scenarios of Dungeon Crawl Classics Lankhmar. While this makes me far from an expert on the subject matter, it positions me well to evaluate it from a newcomer’s perspective. Therefore, does Dungeon Crawl Classics Lankhmar Boxed Set do the source material justice, and, equally as important, does this box set provide a good value for both the novice and veteran Lieber fans?

Box Contents

The Judge’s Guide to Nehwon (104 pages)

Compendium of Secret Knowledge (40 pages)

Lankhmar: City of the Black Toga (44 pages)

Dungeon Crawl Classics Lankhmar #0: No Small Crimes in Lankhmar (12 pages)

Massive 33″ x 17″ map of the City of Lankhmar

17” x 22” map of Nehwon

A 3-panel judges screen with tables specific to the DCC Lankhmar setting

An “exclusive” issue of the Goodman Games Gazette

Download codes for a digital edition

As you can see from the contents list, the box set is chock full. This box set is written for the Judge who intends to establish a campaign in Nehwon. Therefore, the utility for players is limited lest they learn too many of the secrets reserved for the Judge. Three books form the core of the box set and are intended to provide readers with a firm foundation and Lankhmar.

Goodman Games’ Dungeon Crawl Classics (DCC) Lankhmar is a tailored iteration of DCC. There are no real changes at its fundamental core, but we see some outward differences closer to the surface. Most notably, unlike DCC’s array of classes available to the player, DCC Lankhmar has only three: Theif, Warrior, and Wizard. There are also an array of new and optional rules intended to allow Judges to tailor the feel of their Lankhmar setting, but more on that below.

The Judge’s Guide to Nehwon is the largest and densest of the three books in the box set. The Guide opens with an overview of the people and places of Nehwon; it is the foundation on which everything else is built. Those like me that are not well-versed in Nehwon geography and cultural lore will find it lacking as a primer, but with that being said, it still provides interesting and useful information for those well-versed. Following the overview is a short chapter on the magic of Nehwon in which we find several new Wizard spells inspired by the source material. Next is a lengthy chapter on the Agents and Patrons of Nehwon, covering nearly 60 pages. This section is a dry read, much like an academic textbook, but necessary as Patrons are a core element in DCC.

DCC Lankhmar introduces an alternate system by which characters can bind their fates with those of supernatural powers or Patrons. Unlike DCC, it is not a magical bond established through a spell but rather an informal agreement of mutual aid between the character and the entity. No longer bound by magic, characters are not servants but rather agents of their Patron. This alternative system is explained in detail along with ten setting-specific supernatural powers—The Gods of the Forest, Issek fo the Jug, Kos, Mog the Spider God, Ningauble of the Seven Eyes, The Red God, Sheelba of the Eyeless Face, The Gods of Trouble, The Hates, and Winged Tyaa. Each Patron entry follows the format established in the DCC Core book.

Finally, The Judge’s Guide to Nehwon contains “Rules and Advice” and “Monsters of Nehwon.” These new rules are for Judges (not players) and support the Lankhmart theme and help recreate the tone and action of the Fafhrd and The Gray Mouser stories. As with all new rules being introduced via this box set, these, too, are optional. They include advancing non-class abilities, carousing, downtime training, laying low, etc. Despite Nehwon not being magic-rich like other fantasy worlds, some new legendary objects are detailed. There is ample solid advice for running urban-centric campaigns, much of which can apply to any fantasy setting. Closing out this book is the “Monsters of Nehwon” chapter providing descriptions and stat blocks for an assortment of monsters taken from the pages of Lieber’s books.

The Compendium of Secret Knowledge is a book for players and Judges. In the introduction, it is stated that the book contains optional rules; I beg to differ. The book aims to give judges and players who wish to employ some or all of them a more immersive experience, further emulating the source material. Although DCC Lankhmar is 100% compatible with DCC, I feel that some of the contents are, in fact, not optional. In essence, these are the setting-specific rules for not only character creation—Thieves, Wizards, and Fighters—and all that entails, but also magic, combat and healing, and luck. As all of these deviate from or add to existing DCC rules, they give the game a distinctive feel. For example, in a setting without clerics, healing is addressed differently, and luck has been expanded upon through the giving and taking of “Fleeting Luck” points. Both are brilliant adaptations of the game! Judges will want to incorporate most, if not all, of these rules into their game. But… for those Judges that want to bring over classic DCC characters, they have you covered too. That is where all the box set’s new rules become optional.

The last of three “core” books in the box set is Lankhmar: City of the Black Toga. This is the setting book for Lankhmar, the greatest city in all of Nehwon. The authors intended this book to be a table-ready reference, not a dusty tome that one should commit to memory. Therefore, while moderately dense, it is chock full of information, random tables and charts, and evocative illustrations. The book is broken into three sections. The first and largest section, “A Guide to the City of Lankhmar,” gives general information about city life and the quarters. Providing enough detail with several random tables to flesh out “your” version of the quarters. The level of detail is just right for an enjoyable read and as a reference. Section two is “Lankhmar Rogues Gallery,” which provides a high-level look at the who’s who of rogues. Front and center are the city’s two most prominent; they are, of course, Fafhrd and The Gray Mouser. Followed by a succession of other scoundrels. Each is described and filled statted. Finally, the third section, “The Neighborhood,” provides a six-step process for creating individual neighborhoods.

The Box’s Other Contents

The box contains a small number of other goodies. The two maps are fantastic. The map of Nehwon is black and white, while the massive 33″ x 17″ map of Lankhmar is in color. The Judges Screen is identical to any other screen produced by Goodman Games. Simply put, it is a tri-fold, portrait-oriented screen on heavy cardstock. The outward-facing center panel features a full-color image of the box cover, with the remaining panels containing usable quick reference charts and tables. As is common in most, if not all, Goodman Games box sets, there is an issue of their “Goodman Games Gazette,” a newspaper-like product included. This issue focuses on, you guessed it, DCC Lankhmar. It contains several articles, but the overwhelming space is dedicated to tables and charts to further define your game.

Lastly, a fully fleshed-out scenario, No Small Crimes in Lankhmar, is included to get players to the table. The scenario is written to be used after characters have already completed a “Meet adventure” and formed their group. However, this scenario can also serve as a Meet adventure and provides an alternate opening scene specifically for this purpose. No Small Crimes in Lankhmar is designed to be a short 1st level adventure for 2-3 or 4-6 players. In No Small Crimes in Lankhmar, the characters find themselves at an old abandoned home in the hunt for treasure. The prior owner of the house was no slouch and put wards in place. Once the characters enter, they find out rather quickly that they have become diminutive in stature, as the scenario’s name hints at. Trapped in the house, they must find a way out and figure out how to return to normal size.

The scenario is a fun romp that is meant to expose new players to Lankhmar while at the same time giving them a taste of classic adventure design. Admittedly it is railroad as the characters are trapped in the house and shrunk to only 6 inches tall without a Save. But Michael Curtis asks readers to forgive the short-term transformation, hoping it provides enough entrainment to forgive the heavy-handedness. Which I think it does.

Presentation

The Dungeon Crawl Classics Lankhmar Boxed Set comes housed in a thin (height) thick-walled box that you could probably drive a tank over. The box is in full color, as are the covers of the three books and the scenario. All these books’ interior is black and white, which is standard for Goodman Games. The artwork is top-notch, as usual, and readers will not be disappointed in the art department.

The layout and editing is well done and easy to read. As I noted above, some of the reading is more engaging than others, but that is a subject matter issue, not a presentation issue. The back covers and insides of the front and back covers are well utilized, cramming more Lankhmar goodness in for readers.

All-in-all, a solid visual and physical product. My only complaint is that it is almost, but not quite, impossible to get everything back in the box. There is that much stuff here!

Final Thoughts

In my introduction, I asked whether the Dungeon Crawl Classics Lankhmar Boxed Set does the source material justice and whether this box set provides good value for novice and veteran Lieber fans?

I feel better educated from what little I knew about the setting and the source material before reading. Moreover, I do think it honors Leiber’s work. Michael Curtis appears to have painstakingly dissected Lieber’s work and lovingly used it to inform their writing of this and, no doubt, all the other supplements and scenarios.

As to the second question about value: yes, yes, and yes! The totality of what you get in the box set for only $60 is amazing. Novices and veterans will each get something different out of the material. Novices are bound to soak up everything, while veterans are more likely to dive into the Lankhmar book and some of the more nuanced setting-specific rules. Either way, it is well worth the money if you want to delve into Lankhmar using Dungeon Crawl Classics.

~ Modoc

