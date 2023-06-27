I’m Not A Crook! – Wategate

Watergate

Designer: Matthias Cramer

Publisher: Capstone Games

Games that pit player-against-player with overt political themes are perennial favorites at Chateau Modoc, something my youngest son, now 21, and I have enjoyed together over the years. Having only recently became aware of Watergate by happenstance when a longtime friend of Rolling Boxcars introduced me to it. As the game hit the table for the first time, I was intrigued about how it played, whether it kept true to the historical facts, and whether it was, in fact, a quick-playing game.

Nixon’s Watergate scandal is regularly referred to in modern politics for lessons learned and the impacts the entire situation had on both body politic and contemporary journalism. Watergate is a two-player card-driven game “about the most notorious of all political scandals.” The game recreates the struggle between the Nixon administration’s efforts to hide and deflect the emerging situation and the journalists who sought to bring the scandal to light for all Americans. The game is firmly rooted in historical accuracy and pulls no punches.

In June 1972, five men are arrested in Washington’s Watergate building. What looks like a third-rate burglary attempt on the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee induces journalists Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein of the Washington Post to start a thorough investigation. Over the following two years, they discover that the five men were directed from within the White House to spy on political opponents. As a consequence, in 1974 President Richard Nixon resigns from office to avoid impeachment.

The game is designed for two players (there are unofficial solo rules available online) aged 12+, with the average game being completed in 30-60 minutes.

Box Contents

10 wooden tokens (red momentum & white initiative)

36 evident tokens & cloth bag to hold them

7 picture tiles

2 momentum cards (Nixon Administration & Editor)

2 unique 20-card decks (Nixon Administration & Editor)

1 initiative card

1 end-of-round overview card

1 game board

1 rulebook

In Watergate, one player assumes the role of a Journalist, while the other is the Nixon Administration—each has a unique deck of cards. To win, the Nixon Administration must build up enough momentum to keep journalists at bay and make it to the end of the presidential term. In contrast, the Journalist must gather enough evidence to connect two informants directly to the President, signaling the end of his presidency. Of course, the administration will do everything it can to obfuscate and deflect.

Throughout the game, the Editor works their sources and pins collected evidence (revealed) to the gameboard. They also work to secure the support of informants (portrait side up) before the Nixon Administration influences them. They win if they can connect two informants to Nixon through unbroken chains of evidence. Conversely, the Nixon Administration is working diligently to defer and block the Editor’s efforts by pinning its collected evidence (unrevealed) to the board, thereby breaking chains of evidence. All while doing its best to also enlist the support of the same pool of witnesses (portrait side down) to the administration’s efforts. The Nixon Administration wins if they successfully lock up all the evidence long enough and can collect 5 red momentum tokens signaling the end of Nixon’s term in office.

The initial setup is straightforward. The evidence board (gameboard) is placed on the table, oriented toward each respective player. Off to the side of the board, at the “0” space on the research track, the initiative card is placed with the arrow facing the Editor player. Next to each player’s research track, their momentum card is placed. The white initiative and 1 red momentum token are placed in the “0” space. All evidence tokens are placed in the bag. The informant portraits are placed within easy reach. Finally, each player shuffles their deck of cards, and the game is ready to be played.

Play Summary

The game is played over a series of indeterminate numbers of turns. Gameplay follows a structure—Initial Phase, Card Phase, Evaluation Phase—but it allows for plenty of in-the-moment strategies.

Initial Phase – Both players draw cards according to the initiative card. This will be either 4 or 5 cards. The Nixon player then draws 3 evidence tokens from the bag, reviews them for their color (yellow, green, blue, or bi-colored), and then places them face down on the “0” space on the research track.

Card Phase – The meat and potatoes of the turn. Players will alternate playing one card at a time, starting with the initiative player. The cards have two parts—”value” and “action.” Players must choose which part to play in this round.

In the upper left corner is the “value” part of the card, and in the bottom half is the “action” part. Cards can be used in several ways depending on which part is chosen. For the event, the player follows the printed instructions paying attention to any specified “requirements” on the card. The card can be played for its event if any stated requirements can be met. However, some cards have “reaction” events; these are played (player’s discretion) as a direct reaction to a specific card played by their opponent. Some events send the card to the discard pile, while many are removed the card from the game.

Using the “value part” provides several options, divided in two by a slash. Above is a number from 1-4 and a single or bicolored evidence token. Below is a round token representing the initiative and momentum tokens. Players will move one token—initiative, momentum, or evidence—on the research track as many spaces toward their side as indicated by the number. Players may move tokens located on their opponent’s side of the track. Moving evidence is different; evidence can be face up or face down. As noted, three tokens start each turn on the “0” space face down. The Nixon player may freely look at them, but the Editor may not. If the Editor wishes to move a facedown token, they ask for a specific color. If a token matches or is a bicolor containing the color, they are given the token, flip it face up, and move it. However, if no token matches the color, the Editor must move one of the other tokens instead. The Nixon player may select a color-matching facedown token, flip it, and move it. Both players may move a face-up token of the matching color.

All tokens on a player’s side of the research track during the Evaluation Phase are theirs to claim and place. Anything on the “0” space belongs to neither player. The player who has the initiative token gains or retains the initiative. Gaining momentum is one way for the Editor to put increasing pressure on Nixon, while Nixon needs to collect 5 momentum tokens to win. Connecting informants via evidence to Nixon is how the Editor wins.

Gameplay continues until neither player has any cards left.

Evaluation Phase – This phase contains 5 steps.

All evidence tokens on the “0” space are returned to the bag. Award the initiative token to the payer whose side of the track it is on. If on “0,” the player with the initiative retains it. Award the momentum token to the player whose side of the track it is on. This is placed on the lowest number on the player’s momentum card. Any actionable text on the Editor’s card is completed. If on “0,” neither player gains it. The initiative token and a new momentum token are placed in the “0” space. Award evidence tokens. Beginning with the initiative player, claim and pin all tokens from their side of the track to the evidence board. The Editor places tokens face up on matching colored spaces while Nixon places them face down on the matching colored spaces, thereby blocking chains of evidence.

If no winner is declared, play another turn.

So, that is about 90% of the mechanical guts of the game. There are some nuanced bits that I have not included, but you can learn about them by reading the full rules yourself online; they are short and very easy to read.

Presentation

Watergate comes in a small box in which everything is easily contained. The cards are larger than poker cards but not as large as tarot cards. They are sturdy and have a nice finish to them. The informant portraits and evidence tokens are thick cardboard. The game’s board is awesome. Its small form factor is just the right size to house both the evidence board and the research track. Everything is well constructed and built to withstand repeated use.

At The Table

As of this review, I have played nearly a dozen games of Watergate, and each one has been a fantastic experience. Every game has played out differently depending on what strategy I or my opponents were trying to execute to secure a win for our respective side. As stated on the box, gameplay should be between 30-60 minutes, and I have found this to be dead on, with my average game taking about 35-40 minutes.

Learning the rules and subsequently teaching others those rules is very easy. However, the nuances of various strategies take some time and repeated play to pick up on.

Final Thoughts

Hands down, Watergate has to be one of the slickest and best political games I have played in several years! It’s fast, furious, with a cutthroat attitude that holds true to the history of the scandal itself. I want to thank a longtime friend of Rolling Boxcars for lending me their game. I will definitely acquire a copy of my own, and it will take the place of pride in my convention go-bag.

I highly recommend Watergate if you enjoy political-themed games or if you just enjoy fast-paced two-player strategy games. It has all the hallmarks of a long-term classic!

~ Modoc

