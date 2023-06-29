Star Trekking… Across The Universe

I’m not sure if Star Trek has the record for the most official RPGs—but if it does not, it’s way up there. This article will perform a brief exploration of those adaptations. The official Star Trek RPGs have been, to the best of my knowledge:

Heritage Models. Star Trek Adventure Gaming in the Final Frontier, 1978.

Tsukuda Hobby. Enterprise Role Play Game in Star Trek, 1983,

FASA. Star Trek The Roleplaying Game, 1983 (1st edition), 1985 (2nd edition)

Last Unicorn Games. Star Trek: The Next Generation – Core Game Book (1998), Star Trek: Deep Space Nine – Core Game Book (1999), Star Trek: The Original Series – Core Game Book (1999).

Decipher. Star Trek Roleplaying Game – Player’s Guide/Narrator’s Guide, 2002.

Modiphius. Star Trek Adventures, 2017.

This does not include the various incarnations of the Prime Directive game, the RPG for the Star Fleet Battles universe.

The most obvious question is, which one should you play? As a matter of practicality, that answer is almost certainly the current Modiphius incarnation—the others are long out of print, with only the Decipher receiving an official digital release (that is no longer available for purchase). For each of these, I’ll give the basics of the game—the sorts of rules, setting, etc. – obviously, a full review is beyond the scope of a single article – though many of them have been reviewed by us in the past.

Star Trek Adventure Gaming in the Final Frontier by Heritage Models

If you’ve not heard of this game, that is very understandable – it is a very niche product.

In my review, I described this game as “enthusiastic clunkiness.” Coming out in 1978, it predates everything but the original and animated series. It uses stats in the 3 to 18 range, with most tasks resolved with a “roll-under” game mechanic. It is almost pure rules, with very little on setting, with the general assumption you’re familiar with Star Trek. While far from a masterpiece, it is a fascinating piece of history.

Enterprise Role Play Game in Star Trek by Tsukuda Hobby

When I initially wrote this article, I was unaware this game even existed until Stephen commented on my draft, pointing out this RPG. Everything I know about it is from an RPGGeek article. It was published in Japan and used a 2d10 roll-under system. Characters had one of five alignments: “Logical Good, Logical Bad, Neutral, Emotional Good, Emotional Bad.” The rules had sample characters and character generation, but there was no starship combat.

I’ve ordered a suspicious-sounding English translation of this from eBay, so stay tuned for more. Assuming I didn’t just get swindled by a con worthy of Harcourt Fenton Mudd.

Star Trek: The Roleplaying Game by FASA

This incarnation is usually what people consider as the “first” Star Trek RPG, I played this game a lot in the 1980s and early 1990s and have written a review of it. The FASA incarnation is perhaps best-remembered for its life-path character generation system, detailing all your character’s Star Fleet assignments before the start of play. All the Star Trek games which followed used a similar character generation methodology. FASA used a percentile system for both attributes and skills, somewhat reminiscent of Chaosium’s BRP system. (A quick aside—post-FASA the spelling for Star Fleet will shift to Starfleet, in keeping with how the games referred to the organization.)

FASA also had one of the more memorable starship combat systems, giving very specific roles to different character types—for example, the chief engineer allocated power, the helm officer piloted, etc., all working to implement the captain’s orders.

Initially, the game did not add much to the setting and assumed Star Fleet characters, with many adventures as sequels to classic Star Trek episodes. As the game progressed, options for espionage, Klingon, Romulan, Orion, and trader characters appeared.

As FASA produced more material, they were, over time, forced to fill in gaps in the Star Trek canon. They explained the different Klingons as genetic experiments—the Klingons building versions of themselves to better understand and fight their opponents. They pegged the timeline to the one used by future Star Trek illustrator Rick Sternbach in Spaceflight Chronology, setting Captain Kirk’s five-year mission to 2207 to 2212, with a massive war between the Klingon Empire and Federation in 2192 to 2196—The Four Years War.

Over time, the game started to embrace the period of the classic Star Trek movies, with a more militaristic/wargaming tone becoming evident. FASA introduced concepts such as Star Fleet Marines—with perhaps unfortunate timing, given the late 1980s release of Star Trek: The Next Generation, that would go on to contradict much of what FASA produced.

FASA did have some influence that is still felt to this day. Concepts like the Klingon Black Fleet originated from author John M. Ford’s The Final Reflection, who partnered with the FASA authors. Illustrations from FASA’s Star Trek products appeared on-screen in early Next Generation episodes.

FASA is probably the earliest Star Trek RPG worth hunting down to use for modern gaming. Its influence on all Star Trek RPGs that followed is obvious—and one can argue that influence goes beyond Star Trek. Many of its adventures and ideas remain entirely usable, and if you prefer a bit more of a tactical game than the more Star Trek games, it remains playable.

Star Trek: The Next Generation et al. by Last Unicorn Games

The Last Unicorn Games (LUG) incarnation of Star Trek has a special place in my heart; during college and the first few years after, I did very little gaming. LUG-Trek marked my reentry into active gaming, something I’ve been doing since 1998. I was quite active in the online community and remain in touch with many of the people I met—some of whom are active in producing the current Modiphius Star Trek RPG. The online community was excellent, with the creators often interacting—for example, they told the tale of how their draft of DS9 was stolen from them when LUG HQ was robbed.

LUG followed the lead of White Wolf’s contemporary World of Darkness setting, producing multiple core books. LUG released RPGs for The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, and The Original Series. All were compatible, differing only in what they focused on. The TNG and TOS games dealt with Starfleet of their eras, whereas the Deep Space Nine RPG dealt with the universe outside Starfleet and the Federation. There were plans to realize Voygager as a supplement for the TNG game.

LUG’s core mechanic was to roll a number of D6 equal to your Attribute and add your character’s skill to the highest D6 roll. Various things like specializations and Courage Points could modify that, but that’s a bit outside the scope of this.

At this point in time, with Star Trek at its peak in popularity, Paramount was keeping a firm leash on its licensees, so LUG didn’t have too much leeway with what they could create. That said, they produced a fine supplement on the Andorians, Among the Clans, allowing them to develop much of Andorian history and culture. LUG only had the license for a few years. Still, during that time, their most significant focus was on supplements—boxed sets for Starfleet Academy and the Romulans, sourcebooks for time travel, Andorians, Vulcans, and Starfleet intelligence being highlighted. They produced a few adventure books—one a Romulan Neutral Zone campaign and the other featuring Holodeck adventures.

Given the brevity of the license, the LUG incarnation of the game is a bit difficult to track down, being long out of print. It’s probably a little less worth tracking down than the FASA game if you want to mine adventures. Still, the supplements are incredibly well-written and engaging—though often now quite divergent from “canon.” I always wondered why they lost the license so quickly—the basics of it seem to be since Wizards of the Coast was acquired, the license had to be renewed, and Paramount instead granted the license to Decipher.

Star Trek Roleplaying Game by Decipher

Though not a d20 game, the influence of D&D 3rd edition is quite evident in this incarnation of the game, developed by many LUG veterans. I was a playtester for the game – my group’s big contribution was noticing with the original soak rules, a Klingon could survive having a train land on them… The rules system was very similar to the d20 system, albeit using 2d6 instead of a d20. Various professions functioned similarly to D&D classes, though with an obvious Star Trek focus and on leveling up, you could advance in different professions to diversify your character.

Decipher went in a different path than the previous LUG incarnation, having two core books, a Player’s Guide and Narrator’s Book, at its center, capable of producing characters from any setting or era, albeit with a strong focus on Starfleet characters.

Decipher steered clear of adventures, focusing solely on sourcebooks. They also suffered from chronic product delays, reducing the final two products to PDF-only. The game fizzled out as Decipher plunged into financial and legal difficulties.

I enjoyed the game, though I think the team’s previous effort, LUG Star Trek, had a lot more spirit – the Decipher game always felt a little more… technical to me.

Is it worth hunting for? I think you’d be better served by one of the other incarnations of Star Trek, though the writing was consistently well-done. You definitely should hunt down the Starships book, which features an Easter egg of a Constitution-class USS Kongo commanded by Commodore Dan Stack, around the twin stars of Loki and Odin. Oddly enough, I had a dog named after a Norse trickster god back in the day…

Star Trek Adventures by Modiphius

The initial release of the Modiphius Star Trek went largely unnoticed by me initially, as in the mid-2000s/early 2010s, I’d begun drifting away from Star Trek (as did a lot of other people). However, I’m currently finding myself in a Star Trek Adventures campaign. I’ve done a full review of one version of these rules, The Tricorder Collector Set.

Modiphius seems to have taken one key element from Decipher’s Star Trek – the idea that Star Trek is Star Trek, regardless of era or setting. Any book, supplement, or adventure is designed to be used in any era of Star Trek. While most products have “default” periods, they all have a “Yeserday’s Enterprise” section about using the product in other periods or different types of characters. They are also adamant that while they produce various era-specific sourcebooks (most notable for the first two seasons of Discovery), you don’t need to hold off playing in your preferred era if there is no sourcebook for the period. Modiphius embraces that with almost six decades of history, there is a lot of Star Trek material, some contradictory. It discusses ancient products like 1980s Star Trek Maps and the more modern Stellar Cartography and tells you to use what works for your campaign. How long does it take to reach some borders? Whatever works for your campaign. Once upon a time, I would have found this incredibly frustrating, but this is pretty much how Star Trek works – the starship Enterprise travels to the galaxy’s center in a few hours. In contrast, Voyager looked at a journey of decades to get home from the other side of the galaxy.

In keeping with this, the rules of Star Trek Adventures are centered around making narrative sense within the Star Trek universe. It uses a modified version of the Modiphius house system, the 2d20 system, customized for Star Trek. It allows for any type of character, though an additional Klingon core book assumes Klingon characters. Starship combat takes a cue from FASA, with specific roles for each character, though in a far less tactical manner than FASA’s system.

Modiphius has produced a lot of material for their Star Trek Adventures game; they have a lot of pdf-only supplements, particularly around one-page experiences around different themes and collections of crews from various shows. They’ve developed a sandbox setting in the Shackelton Expanse, which features adventures for TNG-era and TOS-era games.

Closing Thoughts

As I said at the start, if you’re looking for which game to pick up, I’d suggest the current Modiphius System. It is in-print and is well-supported with a solid game engine. Its rules are designed around the logic of the Star Trek setting, with a number of narrative elements.

If the 2d20 engine isn’t to your liking, all other games, except Heritage Games, are still absolutely playable (I’ve literally played all save that one). However, it would be a lot of trouble getting all the needed material, particularity for an entire gaming group. Instead, I’d suggest adopting your favorite game engine – you can find tons of homebrew ports for Star Trek online. However, I would endorse hunting down FASA adventures for modern games and, to a lesser extent, Last Unicorn Games adventures. (And all have their own worth.)

~ Daniel Stack

