For Your Listening Pleasure – Double, Double Toil and Trouble

Welcome to the next installment of the “For Your Listening Pleasure” series, in which we highlight and showcase podcasts and radio dramas we enjoy. In this installment, I will introduce you to two radio dramas I have been listening to lately. I invite you to get comfortable, stay awhile, and hopefully find something new for your listening pleasure.

The three podcasts presented in this installment are Uncanny Season 2, Witch, and An Eye for A Killing. Each is written, directed, independently produced, and available on BBC Sounds (website and app)

As always, we encourage you to comment below with your favorite podcast; don’t forget to tell us what you love about it.

Uncanny Season 2 – Podcast journalist and skeptic Danny Robins is back with a second season of his popular and engrossing investigative series of real-life stories of paranormal encounters. This season, Robbins continues where season 1 leaves off and applies the same skeptical eye toward modern hauntings and UFO experiences. Using his journalistic principles, he looks at a wide array of new paranormal investigations, including ghost stories, demonic presences, and even UFOs. As a skeptic, Robins cautiously approaches every case (episode), which lends more credence to his journalistic approach, coupled with experts in their fields to give an unbiased professional opinion of the facts. A solid season 2, and I can’t wait for season 3 and beyond!

In addition to being one of my favorite investigative podcasts, nearly every episode is a gold mine of gameable or, at the very least, inspirational ideas from which to create scenarios for various games/genres. Gamemasters will find more paranormal-centric episodes with only a smattering of UFO stories mixed in.

Witch – This thirteen-part series examines the history of witchcraft and the modern witch. It delves into familiar and unfamiliar territory, striking a chord on many levels with listeners. Presenter and guide India Rakusen explores what witchcraft is and dives into who and what witches are—historically and in the modern sense. By examining this topic from many different angles, the listener is better able to get a firm understanding of what witchcraft is. Moreover, the roles they have played in our history, in feminism, and the modern witch contextualized. This series is not a dramatization of any kind. Instead, it is a documentary with many guests providing expert and informed opinions and consultation.

This series has a lot of inspirational material to offer listeners to bring to the table. For example, the true story of Sleeping Beauty is recounted and is gruesome. Or just having a better understanding of what a witch and witchcraft are better prepares you for respectfully portraying them within the game space.

An Eye for A Killing – This histo-docudrama peels back the layers and years to get at the heart of the notorious court case of Burke and Hare, Scotland’s infamous murders of the early 19th century. An Eye for A Killing is the story of William Burke and William Hare, two Irish men living in Edinburgh in 1827, who took advantage of an opportunity to make money through murder. This 5 part series delves into the court records and brings to life some of the victims of Burke and Hare, unlike any other previous podcast has been able to do. Part dramatization but wholly within the scope of the historical record. An Eye for A Killing gives listeners an open window into the life and times of Edinburgh in 1827 during the murder spree of these two vile men.

Gamemasters can tease a lot out of this podcast. Not only is it inspirational for creating scenarios in the horror genre. It also provides a contextual look at the time and places of the events, which any Gamemaster worth their salt knows is a valuable resource unto itself.

~ Modoc

