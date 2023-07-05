No Time For Noodles – Blade Runner: The Roleplaying Game Starter Set

Blade Runner: The Roleplaying Game Starter Set

Authors: Tomas Härenstam & Joe LeFavi

Publisher: Free League Publishing

Available Formats: PDF & Print

PDF (DTRPG) – $19.99

Print – $46.15

The rain drips down on a lone Blade Runner as they sit at an outdoor noodle bar. Overhead a Spinner hovers by and lands not far. The noodle vendor turns to see another Blade Runner emerge from the Spinner and walk to his establishment. With looking, the seated Blade Runner begins his hot noodle meal as his approaching collage is about to deny his stomach nourishment. “Captain Holden told me to find you and bring you back to the station. He has a case for us, and it’s urgent.” Barely swallowing his first bit of food in hours, the seated Blade Runner abandons his meal and enters the waiting Spinner with his partner. The two arrive at station headquarters and join up with two other Blade Runners in Captain Holden’s office for their briefing. The Captain looks stressed. This case will require overtime for sure.

Blade Runner: The Role Playing Game is based on the Blade Runner movie series set 18 years after the first movie’s events. Players take on the roles of Blade Runners in Los Angeles 2037 with the backing and authority of the Los Angeles Police Department. Blade Runners investigate Replicant-related crimes and deal with them according, but not until given clearance based on the evidence gathered. Players will work on Replicant-related crime scenes, gathering evidence, submitting reports to their superiors, and getting authorization to retire, if necessary, their suspects. Blade Runner: The Role Playing Game Starter Set provides the tools needed for players to investigate their first case and learn the basic rules as they play housed in a sturdy boxset.

Contents

32-page abridged rulebook

56-page booklet—Case File 01: Electric Dreams

Four pre-generated sheets and Time Tracker Sheet

A large foldout full-color map of 2037 Los Angeles

26 full-color handouts with a manila envelope to keep them safe

70 high-quality cards for initiative, chases, and non-player characters

Eight transparent red dice (two of each D6, D8, D10, and D12) with numbers and symbols.

Rulebook

The 32-page rulebook is a streamlined version of the core rules—covering the essentials needed to play. The condensed ruleset is an excellent guide to the game’s basic rules. It is short enough to hand to players for them to read or use during the game as their reference guide. Gamemasters may find turning to the booklet easier than the core book as they learn the system. With only a few pages to search, the answer to a basic rules question is quickly answered.

The rules booklet starts with a story, “Tears in the Rain,” and a historical timeline setting the mood, similar to the core book, before heading straight into the core game mechanics. The essentials are highlighted, dice mechanics, gaining a promotion, explaining skills, combat, and various chases. Past the game mechanics is a section on working a case and getting familiar with Blade Runner’s tools of the trade. It is everything the gamemaster and players will need to know and more to play through the starter Case File.

Case File

Using the four pre-generated full-color character sheets, the Blade Runners are up against a series of events that play out as their investigation progresses in their first in a series of cases. “Case File 01: Electric Dreams” begins with a nod to the original film’s introduction—with one of the player characters sitting at a noodle bar before getting interrupted by a fellow Blade Runner with instructions to report to headquarters for a job. The remaining Blade Runners are introduced at headquarters, and their case is revealed. The Blade Runners should solve the case before the mission’s final event occurs. Though if they are not quick enough, it is not the end of the world. Just don’t expect a promotion anytime soon.

As expected, the case file has the feel of a criminal investigation. Visiting location after location, questioning witnesses, utilizing station resources, and revisiting places to gather new evidence. The Blade Runners’ adherence to procedure and integrity will be tested along the way. They are pressured to solve the case quickly and as quietly as possible. An influential corporation is putting pressure on the department to resolve the situation, not to mention that a devious plot is rising. Splitting the party, in this instance, is essential.

As explained in the review of Blader Runner Corebook, a Blade Runner’s day is broken into four shifts. Three of those shifts are work shifts, and one is for downtime. To gather the clues and analyze them under such a tight deadline, splitting the party is encouraged. Each independently working character can share their discoveries with others through their KIA (Knowledge Integration Assistant). Much like our modern-day cell phones, it’s a communication devices with video, audio, and document sharing. It is securely linked to the LAPD Mainframe and other Blade Runners. All analysis can be done in the field with the KIA, but having a person working the LAPD Mainframe in person grants better results.

As the Blade Runners move from clue to clue, piecing together the story, they must decide what they choose to share with each other and LAPD. As part of their procedure, all evidence found should be recorded and uploaded to LAPD Mainframe. A Time Tracker is used to document the location visited during a shift. A single Time Tracker sheet is provided in the starter set.

Handouts, Maps, and Accessories

Clues will come in many ways and in different forms. The most exceptional clues are the handouts. Not since Victory Games’ James Bond RPG series has a game seen such an abundance of high-quality handouts at an introductory price. Housed in a sturdy manila-like folder with the RDU / LAPD REP-DETECT artwork stamped on the front, the various-sized handouts are well preserved until use. The handouts vary in size and substrate. Some are printed on thick glossy stock, while others are on paper stock. All are absolutely amazing and will enhance your players’ gaming experience.

Not to be outshined by the handouts, the plethora of maps is also exceptional. There are six letter-sized maps and two tabloid-sized maps on sturdy cardstock with matte finishes. They will easily withstand table use and a pass around the table for everyone to view. The maps are one-sided, with the reverse covered in black with the map’s identification marker at the bottom. They are overview floor plans of locations the Blade Runners will likely visit. Trumping the smaller maps is a wall-sized map (approx 22″ x 34″) of Central Los Angeles. It features Sectors 1, 2, 4, 5, and 9 and an inset of Sector 12. The map is printed on heavy thick cardstock, which will allow it to be used over and over again without sustaining damage. Like the smaller maps, its reverse is also a sea of black.

The remaining accessories in the box are a set of red transparent polyhedral dice (two of each D6, D8, D10, and D12) and cards for various actions. The facings on the dice have special symbols and numbers to represent successes and failures as outlined in the rules. The deck of cards is for initiatives, chase maneuvers, foot chase obstacles, ground chase obstacles, aerial chase obstacles, and mugshots. The initiative cards all use the same top facing, a much larger art piece detail. The reverse side holds a single number 1-10, the number of initiative cards available. The chase maneuver cards have six chase maneuvers over 12 cards, two for each, while the obstacle cards for ground, foot, and aerial feature 12 unique obstacles in each category. Finally, there are thirteen Mugshot cards labeled A-M with mugshots of suspects involved in the case file. All the cards are printed on sturdy stock and conform to standard playing card size. They are built for repeated use.

Final Thought

Blade Runner: The Role Playing Game Starter Set is a fabulous introductory set. It provides all the necessary tools to teach and get players on their first investigations. The rules have been trimmed to display the essential aspects for easy reference and retention. The quality of the handouts is mind-blowing, and they are securely housed in a sturdy cardstock folder. The maps are equally impressive and helpful. Since the core book lacks an introductory case, the Starter Set is crucial to quickly acquaint players with the game. The case file “Case File 01: Electric Dreams” is the first of many cases to be produced. Future case files are in the works. The condensed rulebook should be helpful and a quick reference guide to the core rulebook. Players should consider investing in the starter set for its accessories and the abridged rulebook, which can act as a player’s guide without character generation information. Overall, Blade Runner: The Role Playing Game Starter Set is an excellent buy at an affordable price. It is the perfect introductory package of high-quality material for entering a new gaming system.

~Stephen Pennisi

