Hell Hath No Fury! – I Am Furious (Pink)

I Am Furious (Pink)

Author: Mark Plemmons

Publisher: Brabblemark Press

Page Count: 26

Available Formats: PDF & Print

PDF (DTRPG) – $4.99

Print/PDF Combo (DTRPG) – $6.99 – $8.99

A trend of feminist-themed story games is on the rise, and one of the latest additions to this genre is I Am Furious (Pink). The game draws inspiration from the 1967 Swedish film I Am Curious (Yellow), which sparked controversy due to its portrayal of a young woman’s journey in understanding social and political issues while exploring her sexuality.

I Am Furious (Pink) is a freeform roleplaying game for three players. This game delves into the lives of the characters, albeit on a dreadful day. Following the traumatic events of that day, the characters are reborn as powerful goddesses, known as the Fury. They then retrace their stories to either exact revenge or show mercy to those who wronged them.

Note: Brabblemark Press provided Rolling Boxcars with a review copy for this article. Please visit our Product Review Request page if you have an item you’d like Rolling Boxcars to review.

This game is designed for experienced players who enjoy narrative-heavy games. I Am Furious (Pink) is intended to be played without a Gamesmaster but can also be run with a fourth player assuming that role and steering the narrative. Players create scenes of their choosing throughout the game as the story progresses. They take turns improvising these scenes, building out the story, and playing the role of the Opposition – the game’s antagonistic forces.

The Game

The game mechanic behind I Am Furious (Pink) is straightforward. Each character statistic is assigned a standard polyhedral die (d4, d6, d6, d10, d12, d20). Players roll the die type for the appropriate stat, and a variable d6 luck die. Like Powered by the Apocalypse games, the total of the two dice determines the level of success or failure. A roll of 6 or less is a failure, 7-9 denotes an ongoing struggle, and any result greater than 10 is a success with varying degrees available. The variable luck die comes into play during the direct conflict with the Opposition. A coin is flipped, and if the player representing the Opposition correctly calls it, the player loses their luck die for the action roll. Otherwise, they get to roll their luck die as well.

Characters are simple and quick to create. They comprise several adjectives, short narrative statements, and six statistics. Traits indicate how a character usually thinks, acts, or behaves. Goals are what drive the character. Edges are positive statements that improve your odds, and Hindrances are negative statements that interfere with progress. Finally, the six statistics are each assigned one of the six polyhedral dice mentioned above.

The game’s default setting is a near-future urban sprawl. However, five additional settings are included. Each has only broad brush strokes of generalized information and some period/setting-specific gear.

Players act out scenes with at least two people taking on specific roles—character and Opposition. Sometimes, other players may also play secondary characters important to the scene. The Opposition represents whatever the main character tries to overcome, such as a landlord trying to evict them or meeting a covert political informant. The objective of each scene is for the Opposition to apply a Constraint on the character while they try to overcome it. If the character fails by rolling a 6 or less, the Constraint is applied, and the scene ends on a cliffhanger. On a roll of 10+, the player decides how the scene ends. On 7-9, the scene continues until it’s resolved. It’s crucial to note the scenes, Opposition, and Constraints as the character will return after their transformation into a Fury.

As a character acquires Constraints, they will tick off one anger box. Once they reach six anger, they transform and become a Fury. This new character takes on a unique name and traits that define them. In reverse order, the Fury will revisit the scenes of their past wrongdoings to seek revenge or grant mercy. The previous adversary will follow a scripted sequence based on specific parameters. The game concludes for each Fury once they have revisited all previous scenes and dealt with each situation, marking their ascension.

Presentation

I Am Furious (Pink) is available in print and digital editions. For this review, a digital edition was assessed. The PDF is vibrant and visually stimulating, embodying the tone and themes of the game quite nicely. The layout and editing are spot on, making reading this short rulebook enjoyable and easy to understand. However, some gray areas within the rules allow players to take the game in all directions, which is in keeping with its freeform design.

I did note on DriveThruRPG that several other digital editions are also available for free. These include plain text, dyslexia-friendly, and ePub versions. I was provided my standard digital edition outside of DriveThruRPG for this review; therefore, it is unclear if these other versions are packaged with the standard purchase or if they must be obtained separately. With them available separately, I suspect they are omitted.

Final Thoughts

If you’re interested in freeform games that delve into deeper themes, I highly recommend trying I Am Furious (Pink). However, please note that some scenes may touch on sensitive subjects, so it’s essential for groups to have a conversation beforehand to establish boundaries for safety reasons.

One aspect I particularly enjoy about the game is its adaptability to different settings and the concept of revisiting scenes to make things right. Although I believe the game will be best enjoyed by a group of players seeking the same experience, its simple mechanics and emphasis on storytelling make it accessible to a wide range of gamers.

~ Modoc

