Reviewers Are Not Your Enemy

I am sure many of our readers may already know this, but for those that do not, in addition to being a blogger, I am also a freelance editor. Why tell you this? I want to highlight something many reviewers encounter during the review process—bad editing, spelling mistakes, basic grammar issues, etc. These are in addition to other things we encounter, both positive and negative, with a product. A byproduct of informing readers (or viewers) about our concerns and issues, in particular, editing concerns, we are often lambasted for either not being an editor ourselves or, when we are editors, we are demonized because some immediately assume we are commenting in the hopes of securing new freelance work.

I can’t and won’t speak for all reviewers, but I know many have experienced this or similar situations. Many just chalk it up to “coming with the territory” of being a reviewer. While I do that, I would like readers to walk away with some food for thought.

Be kind with your comments. Most reviewers and bloggers do this as a labor of love, nothing more. Reviews are one person’s opinion about a product. Sites like Rolling Boxcars and others publish our reviews to inform prospective consumers. Reviews are not meant to provide writers and publishers extensive editorial critiques and feedback; that’s entirely different. Reviews that raise concerns should… cite examples to provide context for readers. While informative, generic statements offer little more than broad brush strokes and don’t help readers to understand our concerns. Every reviewer (and site) selects products differently. I think reviewers should inform readers if a product has been provided by a publisher or is a paid review. I find it disingenuous not to do so.

Another topic that rears up occasionally is to what standard are products held to? Every reviewer and site has different standards, but I believe that if someone charges for their product, they should be held to a higher standard. Reviewers know that not everyone is WotC, Chaosium, or any other big publishers with large budgets. However, in recognizing that, many of us adjust the standards accordingly. Ultimately, we need to highlight a product’s strengths and weaknesses so that readers can make informed decisions.

As always, do your homework when it comes to buying new games. I encourage everyone to find a variety of reviews about a product. That way, you have multiple opinions and can make a better, more informed decision.

If you’re a writer and would like to read my thoughts on why you should, if you can afford it, budget for an editor, please read my article: Edit or Dye, or is it Die? The Importance of an Editor.

~ Modoc

Check out Modoc’s LinkTree

Join our Discord

We’re on Facebook!

We hope you enjoyed this article. Our mission is simple: to provide our readers with well-written articles and reviews that inform, promote, and improve the gaming community as a whole. We’re able to do this through the support of our patrons. If you’d like to become a patron and support our work, click the Patreon banner above to learn more.