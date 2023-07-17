Raised From the Dead – Horror in Hopkinsville [Fright Night Classics]

Fright Night Classics: Horror in Hopkinsville

Author: Richard Ravalli

Publisher: Yeti Spaghetti & Friends

Page Count: 26

Available Formats: PDF & Print

PDF (DTRPG) – $5

Print – $20

In the quiet suburban neighborhood of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, long-time resident David Wright and his family are under siege nightly by “little white monsters.” Well, that’s what their eight-year-old daughter calls them. No one else has seen them, but they are all around. It first started with scratching on the roof, followed by a chittering or “clicking” noise. It later escalated to loud thumps against the side of the house. The lights would flicker, and David’s security camera installed to catch the culprits stopped working. David and his wife Julia are worried for their two children, Tianna (8) and their newborn son Ryan. David is hesitant to contact the police due to the odd incidences and lack of evidence. Instead, he finds an organization that deals in unusual activities like the kind he and his family are experiencing.

Fright Night Classics: Horror in Hopkinsville is the first of several horror investigation-themed adventures in the Fright Night Classics Collection from Yeti Spaghetti and Friends. Matching in style and appearance, the adventures are designed to be used with Pacessetters’ Chill and its retro-clone Cryptworld from Goblinoid Games. The adventure is inspired by the 1955 Kelly–Hopkinsville Encounter, also known as Hopkinsville Goblins Case or Kelly Green Men Case, in which a rural Kentucky family was terrorized for several hours by strange alien creatures. The incident was never explained and fueled the Little Green Men paranormal lore of the 20th century.

Presentation

Upon first sight, the cover nails the look and feel of the classic Chill adventure in style and design. A painted illustration of a young girl innocently asleep in bed with her teddy bear tucked close. Behind her, a window is ajar, blowing the curtain open and revealing an alien creature trying to crawl in. The typography and layout continue to emulate those found in older Chill adventures, with each section broken into chapters.

The first Chapter, Introduction, provides background information for the Gamemaster and research results if players use their investigation skills. Full write-ups with stats of David, Julia, and Tianna Wright are also provided, along with a couple of “monsters.” The chapter ends with Gamemaster’s advice about running the adventure.

The following two chapters are dedicated to the adventure. They provide all the encounters and events that will take place throughout the adventure. In traditional style, the adventure provides boxed text to read aloud or paraphrase. It is easily identified by its ruled prison. When they appear, the “monsters” stats are repeated in these sections, so flipping pages is unnecessary. Breaking up the three straight columns of text are wonders of line art illustrations depicting the page’s events. The last chapter is the Conclusion chapter, where experience points are awarded, and the story is wrapped up for the players.

The final pages of the booklet are filled with a handout about the Kelly Incident of 1955 and eight pre-generated characters laid out and presented in the classic Chill style, double-sided postcard-size character sheet designed to be removed from the booklet.

Horror in Hopkinsville cover is printed on sturdy glossy cardstock, and its black and white interior is on a quality stock that will withstand repeated use. The overall presentation of the booklet is excellent. Its simple yet effective design is timeless and easy to read. *Print copies of Horror in Hopkinsville and other Fright Night Classics can only be directly purchased from Yeti Spaghetti and Friends. Instructions are on their DrivethruRPG page explaining their pricing and payment method. The booklets are not purchased through DrivethruRPG, only the PDF.

The Adventure

The adventure, without spoiling it, can easily be completed in a single session. Player investigators are asked to help the Wrights with their paranormal problem. Player investigators may conduct research before heading to investigate the house. Horror in Hopkinsville follows the same game mechanics as Chill and successful research skill rolls are broken into different levels of success. By interviewing the family and investigating the property, the player investigators should be able to gather the clues they need to understand the paranormal event occurring and how to make it stop.

The adventure is simple and, for the most part, straightforward. There is not much to investigate or learn throughout. It is a quick adventure, best for a convention game or a short session. Even though it is not heaping with investigation, it provides a good mix of research and action. The adventure is well-written and easy to follow. A Gamemaster should have no issues running the adventure or making it their own.

Final Thought

Horror in Hopkinsville drips of nostalgia. From cover to cover, it has the look and feel of a Chill adventure from the 1980s and is entirely compatible with the earlier versions of Chill and its retro-clone Cryptworld. The adventure is short and sweet. A single session is all you need to complete the mystery. The design team at Yeti Spaghetti and Friends has done a fantastic job in extending the life of a long out-of-print roleplaying game. Their love for the system and its continued survival with the Fright Night Series is most welcome. Labors of love like this make the roleplaying hobby a most excellent one to participate in. If you’re a fan of Chill/Cryptword, past or present, a whole new set of adventures is waiting for you. Add Horror in Hopkinsville to your collection today.

~Stephen Pennisi

