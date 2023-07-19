Back to Basics: Basic Roleplaying Universal Game Engine

Basic Roleplaying Universal Game Engine

Author: Jason Durall, Steve Perrin

Publisher: Chaosium

Page Count: 266

Available Formats: PDF (print forthcoming at the time of review)

PDF (DTRPG) – $24.99

Chaosium’s Basic Roleplaying Universal Game Engine (often abbreviated BRP) is a generic RPG engine behind the Call of Cthulhu, RuneQuest, and Pendragon RPGs. It has a long history, originally published within Chaosium products in a brief pamphlet way back in the 1980s, presenting the essential core of the game engine.

In 2008, Chaosium published a massive edition of BRP, often referred to as “the big gold book” for… well, obvious reasons. It presented a generic RPG with a ton of options, pulling material from many (all?) of Chaosium’s numerous RPGs published up to that point, many long out of print. It had superpowers from Superworld, a magic system from Magic World, a sorcery-based system from their old Stormbringer/Elric lines, etc. A later supplement presented the various magical systems from the 1980s Avalon Hill/Chaosium 3rd edition of RuneQuest. It was a thorough book, though with basic production values, recycling a ton of black and white art from throughout Chaosium’s long history, often dramatically repurposed (“No, those aren’t vampires from Ringworld, don’t be silly, we don’t have the license to that setting anymore—though it was rather nice of Larry Niven to give it a name that fits in so well with our other RPGs).

After some Kickstarters that were so “successful” that they nearly destroyed the company, 2015 saw the original management team regain control of the company and lead to its current renaissance, publishing new editions of Call of Cthulhu and RuneQuest, with a new version of Pendragon imminent, and the Rivers of London RPG. There’s a remarkable difference between pre-2015 Chaosium products and the current era—the production values leveled up many times, with full-color art and consistent layout and themes becoming the norm. This brings us to the newest edition of BRP. Rules and content-wise, it is very much a revision of the 2008 Big Gold Book—there are definitely some changes, but not dramatically so. However, the production values have been brought in line with other Chaosium products.

In this review of BRP, probably the most important thing I can impart is it is a toolkit. This isn’t to say it’s incomplete – with just this book, you can very likely create your own campaign in various genres or adapt various properties. However, you’re going to need to make some choices, such as power levels, what sort of powers, if any, exist, and whether to use things like sanity, passions, etc. Nothing stops you from using everything if you want, but that, too, would be a choice—a rather bold one. With that in mind, this review is going to eschew diving into the minutia of the book. Otherwise, it would approach the length of some RPG core books. I hope to impart what you’re getting, what it’s useful for, and where you might find it lags.

“Physically” (at the time of this review, only the digital version is available), this book is in full color and is 266 pages in length. This is actually shorter than the big gold book, but as far as I can tell, everything in that book is in this one (and more)—I believe the page difference is due to a difference in layout and the gold book using much larger fonts. To the best of my knowledge, the illustrations are new, though, presenting characters and scenes from a variety of genres, as one would expect in such a book.

The digital version of this product has several additional PDF files—things like PC and NPC character sheets, mount/vehicle sheets, various tables, character generation charts, etc.

BRP Basics

At the heart of BRP is a “roll under” system, with skills rated in a percentile range from 0 to 100, with most tasks being an attempt to roll under one’s rating. In more cinematic games, ratings above 100 are possible. Characteristics like Strength, Dexterity, etc., are typically in the 3-18 range, along a bell curve—when there is a need to map that to percentiles, they are multiplied by five. BRP, by default, has a fairly large number of skills. Not all skills will be applicable to all genres, but the number of skills is on the higher side. Most skills have a default/untrained rating above zero. Skills are typically improved through use; the skills you use will improve the most, though as you get better, improving becomes more difficult.

Games typically start characters at various power levels, like Normal, Heroic, etc., which defines the starting points that can be spent for a character’s professional skills.

A character’s skill may be adjusted based on the difficulty of a task. A skill roll has a variety of success and failure possibilities. Anything beneath or equal to the rating is a success—substantially below becomes a special success and, even more so, a critical success. Anything above the rating is a failure, and an extremely high roll can result in a fumble. Opposed skill rolls, by default, give victory to whoever gets the greatest level of success, with a number of optional systems—and it is worth noting there are a lot of optional systems for pretty much everything. Depending on the type of game, characters may be able to use power points based on the Power characteristic. They are normally used to fuel magic/superpowers/etc. Some campaign options also allow them to improve rolls and exert narrative control.

Characters have a static number of hit points—typically a fairly low number compared to games like D&D. It is a good idea not to be hit, something encouraged in combat by parrying, dodging, and seeking cover. Armor reduces the damage one suffers. Hit points are the average of two characteristics, Strength and Size, though optional rules allow it to be the total of those two stats for more cinematic-style games. For more combat-heavy games, there are optional rules for hit locations, with every location having a hit point value—represented as a fraction of overall hit points. It’s worth noting that when using this system, damage is subtracted both from a specific location and overall hit points. As all the hit locations’ hit points add to a number higher than the total hit points, it is possible for a character to drop to zero hit points while every location remains positive.

The rules as given favor a moderate level of grittiness. With high skill levels, characters can often avoid being hit, but they are usually one unlucky hit away from being taken out or slain.

Powers

BRP presents five distinct “power” systems. Typically powers are actively used and use power points, though some permanent/passive powers exist.

Magic: A system where a magician has a small number of spells, each with a skill rating

Mutations: Characters have mutations or special abilities that expand human capacities—extra limbs, poison, super senses, etc. Some mutations are potentially detrimental.

Psychic Abilities: Supernatural mental abilities, often resolved by testing the psychic’s Intelligence or Power vs. some opposing characteristic.

Sorcery: Characters have a set of spells from which they need to “memorize” daily. Unlike magic, sorcery almost always works. Sorcerers are typically on the search for new spells.

Superpowers: Based on the old SuperWorld game, from which the Wild Cards series is apparently derived. Superpowers often greatly boost already existing abilities or grant new abilities. I’ve tended to find BRP superpowers work best for your Daredevil/Spider-Man/Batman sort of character as opposed to Green Lantern or Thor…

The existence of Powers is campaign-dependent, as is whether there is just one type of power or more than one. One area I’ve felt the game struggles a bit is mixing powered and non-powered characters. One suggestion is to bump up the power level of unpowered characters—i.e., start characters with powers as “normal” and without at “heroic.” Another option is to give everyone “powers” but provide mundane explanations for non-powered characters—excellent skill with a weapon, martial arts, luck, etc.

Toolkits

Many of the chapters provide many of the rules and equipment GMs and players will use to build their campaigns. Yes, there are stats for firearms and lasers, things you probably won’t be using in a game of samurai vs. dinosaurs. There are also tons of “spot rules” – rules for a variety of situations like chases, vehicle combat, people being on fire, falling, etc. I can’t say, “If you need it, it’s definitely there,” but for the most part, it’s a good bet you’ll find the rules you’re looking for.

A variety of “creatures” are defined, grouped by genre. There’s an alien xenomorph, an energy-blade wielding space-paladin, orcs, werewolves, dragons, sharks, etc.

There is a lot of guidance on building a campaign—how to emulate various settings and genres. There are also some optional rules taken from previous BRP games, such as:

Sanity – How well your character handles encounters with things humanity is not meant to know.

Allegiances – A measure of your dedication to some higher or lower power(s) or ideal.

Passions – Who you hate, who you love, what you fear, who you are loyal to. There’s a little overlap with Allegiances, though those tend to be more abstract or otherworldly.

Reputation – A measure of your character’s renown/notoriety.

Closing Thoughts

Who is this game for? I would say BRPs biggest strengths are the qualities that have allowed this game to endure by making primarily evolutionary changes for over forty years—the rules are simple and easy to grasp but also incredibly flexible in what they can do. It is a game system whose greatest strength is in the playing, not in the reading. Though the writing in the book is very well-done—it manages to serve both as a teaching guide and a reference while staying engaging.

If you’re happily playing another BRP-family game (Call of Cthulhu, RuneQuest, Pendragon, and Rivers of London being the in-print ones), you certainly don’t need this book to make your game “more” complete.

BRP’s greatest utility is probably in cases where you’re looking to build/adapt a certain setting or genre. It gives you a ton of tools to do so—without overwhelming you. You could absolutely use these rules to quickly build a one-shot convention game for anything from post-apocalyptic adventure to high fantasy to espionage to supers to slasher horror to… well, you get the idea. And it excels at providing a baseline for building a longer-term campaign as well.

Who isn’t it for? While it is customizable, it deliberately stays clear of the levels of detail you might find in GURPS or Hero System. And while it has certain levers for varying degrees of player narrative control, it makes no attempt to be a narrative-driven game like Fate. While it is complete, it does require a little work to build your own game with it.

There are a few places where I think the game system has some room for improvement. I’d really like to see more options for mixing powered vs. non-powered characters, given it is such a common trope in fiction. I’d also like to see a bit more versatility in power level—I could be wrong, but I think the game would show signs of strain if you were to try to do something like Marvel’s The Avengers or Gaiman and Pratchett’s Good Omens.

One thing I do want to emphasize from many, many years of playing both Pendragon and Call of Cthulhu. One of BRP’s strengths is it is so…. basic. As a result, it doesn’t seem all that sexy. It has a very simple roll-under system, and all the rules are derived from that. So, it might not look like much. But BRP truly shines when you are playing it. I’ve heard people say, “It just fades into the background,” and that is absolutely not damning with faint praise—it is rather one of the highest praises one could give it.

~ Daniel Stack

~ Daniel Stack

