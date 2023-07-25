I have seen the future and it is… greyscale? E Ink Tablets in Gaming

E Ink Tablets in Gaming

In 2009, the release of the extremely expensive Kindle DX E Ink was transformative for me. Before that, when I purchased a digital product, I tended to use my inkjet printer to make a hard copy that I’d put in a notebook or binder to read it. Reading on computer screens was less than ideal, especially since most gaming products were in portrait orientation, with a few exceptions.

With the Kindle DX’s large size, I could transfer much of my PDF gaming content and read in a much more portable format. There were some problems with that – the most obvious was color, but reading in greyscale for gaming products was usually just fine. However, performance is often relatively poor, with page turns taking one or more seconds to complete, somewhat disruptive. Front covers were often especially problematic: I frequently edited PDFs to produce a coverless version.

About a year later, with the release of the iPad, I began using that as my primary device for consuming gaming materials and wound up selling my Kindle DX. However, I’ve continued using E Ink devices over the year for reading novels and graphics-light non-fiction, finding it a more pleasant experience for longer reading sessions than the iPad.

Over the past few years, larger E Ink devices have made a comeback for content consumption and creation, often supporting some form of digital pen for taking notes, drawing, etc. Additionally, the performance of these devices, while not on par with an Android or iPad tablet, has come a long way, making those several-second page turns a thing of the past. And with that, I’ve begun experimenting again with E Ink tablets (and with selling E Ink tablets on eBay as part of the neverending pursuit of perfection).

I’ve found that these E Ink tablets make for a tremendous longer-term reading experience. As a hybrid worker, I take the Massachusetts commuter rail a few days a week. I often review the scenario for an upcoming game session or read a new RPG product. The E Ink tablet makes for a gentler experience on my eyes, which have had to make numerous aging checks. And, being the easily distracted sort, I’m not likely to start playing Civilization VI on an E Ink tablet. Additionally, being able to jot down notes on the PDF is handy for obsessive notetakers.

Additionally, these devices are great as general notebooks—I’m the sort of person who likes to prep his game scenarios by hand—just how I’m wired. Generally speaking, these devices offer a more satisfying writing experience – the iPad and other LCD tablets tend to feel like writing on glass (which is what you are doing). In contrast, E Ink tablets often have various solutions to provide a more tactile experience.

I still find myself using the iPad—for a quick search at the game table, the iPad tends to be preferable—especially with the ability to copy text from it onto my MacBook so I can put something directly into our game’s Virtual Tabletop.

I’m not writing this to convince you to stop using whatever method works for you but simply to give a view at an alternative that you might find handy—I know some people prefer physical books for everything in my group. In contrast, others are pleased scrolling on a laptop screen.

I’ll end this with some of the devices I’ve used personally and my experiences.

reMarkable – If you’re the type of person who wants to draw, this is absolutely the best device for you. It uses a digital “pencil” that uses a nub that will eventually need to be replaced, but the friction provides the experience of writing with a pencil. Additionally, the device is susceptible to pressure levels when writing, allowing for a great drawing experience. As a consumption device, it is relatively basic—it supports epub documents and PDFs. Customer support appears to be spotty, though your mileage may vary.

Supernote – Unlike the supernote, this tablet uses a pen with a hard point that writes on a self-repairing membrane. You’ll initially think you’ll scratch it permanently, but in my experiments with one, that was never an issue. The writing experience was like writing with a ballpoint pen. You’ve got to provide a bit more pressure than the reMarkable. Regarding reading, the device is built on top of a forked Android OS. Therefore, in addition to PDF and epub documents, it has an optional Kindle Android app and the ability to read and edit Microsoft Word documents. It’s also got a few more bells and whistles like calendars, emails, etc. Generally speaking, it seems to be the E Ink tablet of choice for those whose primary use is the creation of notes, particularly organized ones, with features like tables of contents, tagging, etc.

Kindle Scribe – This is an excellent device for consuming larger documents if you’re in the Amazon ecosystem. Its writing experience is a bit closer to the reMarkable, with a stylus with a replaceable nub, though with a far less “paper scratchy” feeling than you’d get on the reMarkable. Still a more pleasant experience than writing on a glass Android or iPad tablet. However, as a reasonably new entry, the notetaking experience is slightly more limited than the others, though software updates have been improving that rapidly.

Kobo Elipsa/Elipsa 2E – This is a fantastic alternative if you’re looking for a good reading experience outside the Amazon ecosystem. It provides an experience similar to the Kindle Scribe, though the Elipsa is a more mature device for notetaking. Additionally, if you’re looking for smaller devices, the Kobo Sage, more of a traditional e-reader size, also supports a stylus (though it is not included). I’d not recommend the Sage for PDFs of books with large page sizes, but for digest-type books, it works great.

As someone trying to wean himself out of the Amazon ecosystem a bit, I’ve been using a Kobo Elipsa 2E daily, but all of those devices provide a great experience. Suppose you’re looking for a more full tablet experience. In that case, the Boox is an Android tablet – you can put pretty much any app you want on it – though I imagine watching a movie in E Ink would be an absolutely horrific experience. I’ve never used one, but there are several versions of it, including some that support color E Ink.

None of these are the “one true way” to RPG perfection, but they can definitely be useful tools. If you’re on the fence and you have the chance to play with one, definitely take advantage of any chance you have to do so. And definitely look into return policies so you don’t find yourself trapped if you buy something that winds up not being to your liking.

~Daniel Stack

