Interface Red: Volume Two [Cyberpunk Red]

In the aftermath of the Cyberpunk Red Corebook, R. Talsorian Games recognized a demand for more content. Since publishing books is a long process, R. Talsorian Games devised a temporary solution to satiate their punks’ needs. Each month R. Talsorian Games publishes free Cyberpunk Red content on their website. Interface Red is a compilation of those online and previously unpublished articles. Interface Red pays homage to the original 1990s Cyberpunk 2020’s Interface magazine.

Hardened Mooks & Lieutenants

If you noticed the Mooks in your game are no longer a challenge to your player’s Hardened characters, it’s time to upgrade to Hardened Mooks & Lieutenants. Using the stats from the adversarial NPC in the Cyberpunk Red core rulebook, this DLC beefs their stats to challenge your sturdiest, hardened player character.

A hardened player character is a character that meets at least one of the seven characteristics outlined in the section. A few examples of Hardened characters are when a Solo’s rank reaches 4 or if Body and Will combined are above 16. When you have a group of Edgerunners who fit Hardened parameters, they will need more challenging advisories that will not destroy them but give them a challenge in a firefight.

The DLC has ten upgraded, fully stated, and equipped hostile NPCs—4 Mooks and 6 Lieutenants. Mooks make up NPCs like Booster Gang members or bodyguards, while Lieutenants have more experience and skill and oversee the Mooks. A Hardened Lieutenant is worth two Hardened Mooks. When using Hardened Mooks, the ratio is 1:1 against Hardened Edgerunners. For Lieutenants, it’s two Edgerunners to one Lieutenant. If that is not enough, there is a table for both Hardened NPCs that will spice up the encounter. The results benefit the NPCs by making them a little more challenging or granting them an edge in combat over the Edgrunners.

Night City Weather

Adding weather to your gaming world is nothing new. There have been many systems before with tables of rollable weather. Night City Weather is no different except for a table covering strange weather. The Corporate Fourth War did a number on the climate of Night City. Before the war, the zone was considered temperate. Today it’s unstable.

The Night City Weather tables are broken into six temperature ranges and weather conditions for each of the four seasons. An added “Strange” weather is added to the weather conditions list. Strange weather includes acid rain, radioactive windstorms, flooding, and more. A brief description of each strange weather entry provides background on the odd weather pattern and its effects, if any, on Edgerunners caught in it without proper protection. For Example, acid rain does what you would think. Its acidity is corrosive, affecting exposed objects in just a few hours.

Edgerunners can protect themselves from the elements. Towards the end of the section, new weather-specific equipment is available to Edgerunnres. There are clothing liners that will aid an Edgrunner in controlling their personal temperature in extreme environments and umbrellas designed to withstand the corrosive characteristics of Night City’s precipitation, available in various colors.

Jumpstart Kit Conversion Guide

The missions in the Jumpstart Kit are given new life. The Jumpstart Kit Conversion Guide updates all the missions in the Jumpstart Kit and aligns them with the Cyberpunk Red Core rulebook and its campaign. In place of a reprint, each of the converted missions has a briefing on each section of the mission explaining the changes that put them in line with the main book and its campaign. All the NPCs from the “Apartment” are updated and printed again so they may be used again in future missions. Following the conversion is very simple. Each modified encounter is clearly explained, and page references are given should a gamemaster need them. No longer are the missions in the Jumpstart Kit standalone they can now be part of a larger continual story.

Cargo Containers & Cube Hotels

Finding a place to live can be tricky. Finding a place to live that you can afford is even more challenging. Depending on your budget, this DLC provides locations and descriptions of ten Cargo Containers and ten Cube Hotels for Edgerunners to call home. They are scattered through Night City and marked on an illustrated map. They are presented as a rollable table if prospective renters are not picky about where they call home.

Cargo Containers provide more living space than Cube Hotels. Cube hotels are tiny living spaces that maximize space with fold-away furniture. Cargo Containers provided a little more space where the Edgerunner could add furniture that doesn’t disappear.

The DLC provides a few home accessories an Edgerunner can add to their dwelling. One of those items is the Continental Brands Koff Popper, the breakfast of champions. Simply place one of the Koff Popper into its specially designed thermos, add water, and press the button. In less than a minute, your caffeine wake-up call is ready.

Daeric Sylar’s Guide to Elflines Online

Content for Elfline Online continues with Daeric Sylar’s leveling guide. It’s not a guide to reaching level 10 the fastest possible way. Instead, it is a pathway for characters to travel to reach level 10—containing twenty-six easy-to-follow steps.

Each step is a location in the game with survival tips. For Example, a player’s starting point outside Elfhold is warned against other players camping to kill newly spawned players. Depending on the location, there could be a lot of content written about the encounter. The later steps have the most content.

Though going through the steps in the guide, it is only just that a guide to an undefined virtual world. The location mentioned is not published in other supplements to use. The guide is a run-through of a world loosely defined. The monsters section is the only valuable item without significant work on the gamemaster’s part. Nine fully started monster themed for Elfline Online is provided. The locations in the walkthrough could be built by an adventurous Gamemaster. Still, I’d wait until the subsequent Elfline Online content releases before I’d start building out the world, just in case it’s the next segment in the series.

The 12 Days of Gunmas

The 12 Days of Gunmas celebrates twelve new weapons for Edgerunners with a holiday theme. It begins with a twisted version of the 12 Days of Christmas, followed by the reimaged “The Night Before Christmas” poem in Cyberpunk style. Of the twelve new weapons, there are new rifles, pistols, a knife, and specialty weapons. Each has an illustration and description of its function and other associated statistics. Just about each is more than a starting Edgerunner could afford. My personal favorite is the IMI Chainknife. It is a one-handed chainsaw-bladed knife that will cut through armor like cheesecloth.

Exotics of 2045

Exotic modification is the ultimate chroming out of your Edgerunner. Exotic modifications are extreme body modifications, like having gills or extreme body sculpting to look wildly different from the average Edgerunner. The DLC provides six minor Bioexotic modifications packages, five major Bioexotic modifications packages, and for those Elfline Online addicts, six Fantaforms packages. Part of each package contains a stay at “The Zoo.”

To give you an idea of the level of alteration a minor Bioexotic package contains, there is the Demonique Package. This alters an Edgerunners lower half with cyber legs with cloven feet, a combat tail, Cyberaudio Suite with Voice Stress Analyzers, and other items. A Major Bioexotic package like Aquaform contains gills, cyber legs with webbed feet, combat jaws, Radar/Sonar Implant, and more. The Fantaform packages can turn an Edgerunner into a demi-human like an elf or dwarf and more.

To alleviate the humanity loss an Edgrunner would suffer from their radical alterations, “The Zoo” is a facility where Edgerunner can get exotic makeovers and counseling to deal with the radical change. The counseling lessens the impact on a character’s Humanity Loss. An Edgerunner must complete their allotted time in therapy or suffer Humanity Loss for each change made.

Final Thought

Having more content to use in your game is always a plus. R. Talsorian Games saw the desire and met their customer’s need to hold them over until newly published material could premiere. All of the above except “Exotics of 2045” is available as free PDF downloads. The PDFs match exactly the articles published in Interface Red, which questions whether it is worth the purchase price? Obviously, that is a subjective question. To the casual cyberpunk player, I would say no. The solitary exclusive article is insufficient for me to recommend the casual user purchase the print or PDF version of Interface Red. However, for the die-hard Cyberpunk fans like myself, who own just about everything produced for the game, I recommend purchasing it. Having the physical book broadens my personal experience and is worth it.

Interface Red’s second installment is just as excellent as the first. Having all the extra content in a contained volume is a great asset. Saving a few coins and downloading the PDFs is also great to have. Remember that you will not get all the content published by not purchasing the collection. Since volume 2 was released, I can see the DLC list on the R. Talsorian Games website growing longer, meaning volume 3 is not long behind.

