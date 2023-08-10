Moonlight on Roseville Beach: A Visitor’s Guide to Cruisin! Quickstart & Demo Kit

Author: Richard Ruane

Publisher: R. Rook Games

Page Count: 33

Available Formats: PDF & Print

PDF (DTRPG) – Pay What You Want

($5 Recommended)

Just off the coast is Rose Island, an idyllic summertime destination. The island’s west end is home to the pricey communities, while the east end is where the exclusive resort towns are with their gatehouses and even richer guests visit. But those in the know, the city kids, the artists, those looking to get away for a long weekend on the cheap, head to the island’s center for an old-fashioned gaycation at Roseville Beach.

In Moonlight on Roseville Beach, you play the amateur sleuths protecting this 1979 queer beach town from cosmic horrors, vindictive necromancers, fantastical beasts, and conservative politicians. As you described on the tin, the game leans into its queer influences, and they are central to the game—you cannot have Moonlight on Roseville Beach without that central theme.

This review assesses the Moonlight on Roseville Beach Quickstart, available under the “Pay What You Want” pricing scheme at DriveThruRPG. The Quickstart is a short 33 pages loaded with evocative art and queer ads that further cement the game’s queer theme. In those 33 pages, you get robust character creation, overviews of equipment, the all-important beach bungalow, and the action resolution system. Furthermore, you also get one mystery to play.

Character creation is simple. Begin by selecting an “origin story” or archetype and then making a small variety of selections or die rolls to determine your background or skills, which are later used during action resolution. Every character is multidimensional, having things in their past or present (troubles or scandals) that will likely come back to haunt them within the fiction. Also, playing into the multidimensional aspect, the characters’ day jobs and what strange experience you and the housemate to your left previously experienced are also noted on the character sheet. Players will also add Allies and Comforts to the troubles and scandals already noted. Allies have skills, experience, knowledge, and supplies—these are people who are good to know. Comforts are those people, places, or things that give a character piece of mind or respite when things are not going well.

Rose Island in 1979 is not an urban mecca but rather a sleepy island. There are few cars across the tiny island. Golf carts, Chuck Taylors, and flip-flops are the primary modes of transportation. There are no cell phones, DVDs, laptops, and the like. If it didn’t exist in 1979, it doesn’t exist within the confines of the game. Guns are also a rarity on Rose Island, and discharging one tends to draw the Mainelin County Police—and that has never ended well.

All of the characters live together as housemates in a bungalow. They choose one of three available bungalow styles at the end of character creation. While each is described in relationship to its proximity to the beach and the town center, the most important element is its Supply Value, which ranges from 3-5. This value is important when the characters return to the bungalow to get supplies; they roll against the number—equal to or lower they find what they are looking for. Rolling above, they find a suitable substitute, reducing the number by one.

The “Action and Dice” section explains the action resolution system quite well. It works like this: when you head into a dangerous situation with an uncertain outcome, gather dice into a pool and roll. The dice pool begins with one die for being a sleuth, and then add one additional die for a variety of other factors—you want a large pool. Once you roll, you assign each die to one of the tables—Goals, Injured, Scared, Clues, or The Trouble Die—and compare the die result to the table to determine the outcome. Some may not be used; for example, if you (as the player) do not want to try to suss out an additional clue, you would not assign a die result to the Clues table.

Finally, the Quickstart includes a short mystery framework to quickly get the game to the table. A long-time drag performer, Flora Bly, has performed exclusively at the Screw’s Turn for years. However, one night during their performance, something spooked them, and they bolted from the club, leaving their pianist to pick up the slack for the remainder of the evening. Can the sleuths figure out what spooked them, who’s behind it, and why?

Final Thoughts

I enjoyed reading Moonlight on Roseville Beach Quickstart; after all, the game just won an ENnie, and well deserved. The Quickstart presents a simple semi-freeform style of storytelling game. The mystery included is little more than a framework from which the Gamemaster can build out their emerging story. Even though it is only a framework, it includes everything needed to breathe life into the story for the players.

I initially had a mechanical question regarding the action resolution, and the game designer was able to get me sorted out and, as a result, revised this Quickstart. Having said that, I think the game is, as presented here, very simple and promising, and I am eager to play and run the included mystery for my group. I suspect I will be purchasing the full rulebook soon as well.

