The Beardless Bastard is Back – Pendragon Starter Set

Knights in shiny armor fighting off dragons and rescuing fair maidens locked high in towers is a narrative trope as old as the stories they come from. Arthurian legends date back to the 12th century and are still captivating readers with the release of Chaosium’s Pendragon Starter Set for the 6th edition. So few stories or legends match the distinction of the Arthurian legend, and the same is true for Chaosium’s Pendragon. Pendragon is one of the few games that achieve synergy between a game’s mechanics and its source material.

Chaosium’s Pendragon is a roleplaying game in which players assume the role of squires and knights in Arthurian legend. Rising from lowly squires to hopefully one day being one of the Knights of the Round Table, adventuring and championing their king and lords in name and deeds. Pendragon is also a game of reputation and legacy, where knights thrive on their reputation and honor, gaining Glory for their deeds. It is a unique gaming and roleplaying experience that players and Gamemasters must experience. Thanks to the new Pendragon Starter Set, both can begin to learn and explore a new way of roleplaying and adventuring.

Chaosium previously raised the quality standards bar with their RuneQuest Starter Set, and the Pendragon Starter Set continues its high professional quality standards. However, it is worth mentioning the following. The box is a quarter of an inch too tall to fit horizontally on my bookshelf. If you own Chaosium’s other starter sets, this will not come as a surprise to you. Other than that very minor annoyance, recipients of this product will rejoice at the contents within. There have already been reports of a few typos and other errors in the publication. They are all very minor and are being addressed in the PDF.

What is inside:

Book I: The Adventure of the Sword in the Stone

Book II: The Fabled Realm

Book III: The Sword Campaign

Appendix A: Tournaments

Appendix B: Battle

Appendix C: Overland Movement

Appendix D: Visiting a Foreign Court

Eight pre-generated player knights

Eighteen Battle Cards

One D20 and 6D6 dice

Everything you need in a starter set is here. The three softcover saddle-stitched books are all printed on lightweight semi-gloss paper and should hold up with repeated use. The appendices use the same paper stock as the booklets. The gate-folded pre-generated character sheets are printed on non-coated paper and feature incredible full-color illustrations of each knight on the reverse side. It is an exciting way to present a character sheet; untested, they look great, and I applaud Chaosium’s creativity. The quality of the dice is not the greatest, but it sure beats the crumbling dice I received in my Dungeons and Dragons Basic/Expert set long ago, and every starter set should include dice. The last item in the box set is a set of eighteen battle cards. Larger than a deck of cards but not as large as tarot cards, these battle cards provide a quick reference for NPCs knights encountered in Book III. There are even cards with rules for combat scenes.

Book I: The Adventure of the Sword in the Stone

Book I: The Adventure of the Sword in the Stone aims to teach the game’s basics through a solo adventure. You take on the role of a page, a young boy or girl between the ages of seven and fourteen, in service to a household knight. As they learn the ways of courtly life in their quest to become a knight, the Player-Knight also learns the game’s system.

The solo adventure utilizes an abbreviated character sheet with only the basics necessary for the adventure. The various aspect of the character sheet, characteristics, passions, traits, skills, honor, Glory, and how they are used in the game are only lightly explained. As are the combat and damage explanations. A deep, complete description of all is provided later in Book II.

The pre-generated Player-Knight in the solo adventure is customized by the player choosing their values as directed. As the player progresses through the solo adventure, they learn more of the rules, and those values will continue to make more sense in how they are used. The solo adventure teaches explicitly how to make a Decision Roll, rolling on opposing traits, testing their knight’s statistics and skills, the basics of success and failure levels, combat, modifiers, critical bonuses, and giving and receiving damage.

The solo adventure is fun to play through. It is presented like a “Choose Your Own Adventure” book. It’s a collection of numbered paragraphs ending with a decision or directions, bringing you to another numbered section that continues the story. The adventure can be replayed since each decision or action steers the narrative.

At the finale of the adventure, the player is instructed to tally up their deeds, good or bad, for story awards. The story award total is then compared to a chart entitled “What Kind of Knight Are You?”, a glimpse into the future of what kind of knight you will become. Overall it is a great way to teach the basics of the game without boring the reader with complex game mechanics and prepares them for Book II: The Fabled Realm.

Book II: The Fabled Realm

Book II: The Fabled Realm contains deeper explanations of the game’s rules but no rules for character generation. Instead, eight pre-generated Player-Knights are provided. Book II begins with an overview of feudalism—Pendragon’s background setting. The concepts of honor and Glory, the importance of a knight’s loyalty to their lord, and the daily life of a household knight are reinforced. These are essential concepts for the players and the Gamemaster to comprehend because these are the basis for each Player-Knight. They all are expected to uphold these truths and roleplaying them appropriately.

The following chapters reinforce concepts and further explain the mechanics introduced earlier in Book I. They are deeper explanations with examples that Book I lacked. It discusses gaining experience, controlling squires, household NPCs, movement, and an overview of a knight’s statistics. It also covers the four different skill groups (combat, knightly, courtly, and woodcraft) and the skills that fall under them with the briefest of explanations.

The heart of Pendragon is the Traits & Passions and the Honor & Glory sections. Traits and Passions are roleplaying guides for players. They are tools to aid players in making emotional decisions for their Player-Knights and mapping their personalities. Player-Knights have thirteen opposing traits, with each paired value always totaling 20—always keeping equilibrium. When a trait is tested, a roll on each pair determines which of the two dominates the Player-Knight’s psyche. It is much like having a little devil and angel on your shoulder arguing the pros and cons of the situation and influencing the outcome. Single traits can also be tested to get insight into a Player-Knight’s thoughts which could reveal important information in the game.

Honor & Glory, as mentioned above, is significant to the game. Honor is a measurement by which a Player-Knight is judged in how they conduct themselves and uphold the values of being nobility, for there are things beneath their station they are not permitted to do and thus would lose Honor by doing so. A Player-Knight sticking to their ethos will see a rise in their Honor value s , while those who go against it may lose Honor. The section provides clear guidelines on the proper conduct of a knight and the improper conduct that will reduce their Honor.

Glory is a record of their deeds and plays into a Player-Knight’s reputation. Since news travels by word of mouth in Pendragon, deeds worthy of gaining Glory take time to spread throughout the land and are not awarded until the year of campaigning is over in the Winter Phase. Great deeds, success on the battlefield, or any other wonderous feat a Gamemaster decides can gain a Player-Knight glory. As the Player-Knight career continues, they continue gaining more recognition. Some of their Glory will be passed down to their offspring, like coming from a well-known family, dynasty, or a place of privilege.

Book II: The Fabled Realm also contains everything a Gamemaster will need to run combat within “Book III: The Sword Campaign.” Again concepts introduced earlier in Book I are further elaborated with examples and a deeper explanation of the rules of combat. They are laid out in an easy-to-read format with action lists for quick referencing and retention. Combat, like other roleplaying games, is a big part of Pendragon, but they are conducted uniquely. Knights will often find themselves a small cog on the battlefield. Small as they may be, a Player-Knight’s actions on the battlefield are what counts, not the day’s outcome. Combat is about personal Glory and honor for one’s lord and less about how many foes are dispatched and how much loot is gained from the fallen.

Combat on the battlefield is just one of the many types of actions a Player-Knight will encounter within the game. They will face battle with animals, unnatural beastly creatures, other courtly knights, and an array of peasants and lower-class soldiers. As knights, they have certain advantages over others, expressed with modifiers. Extra modifiers can be gained by evoking a Player-Knight’s trait or passion. These modifiers are combined with a player’s dice roll to give them an edge or a disadvantage if the modifiers are negative.

In Pendragon, the die rolls that denote success and failure are opposite from most roleplaying games that use a D20. A roll of a one is not a critical failure. The goal is to roll under your target number based on your skill and any modifiers but higher than your opponent if opposed. Rolling the exact value of the target number is a critical success. You don’t want to roll a 20 on a D20. In Pendragon, a natural 20 is a critical failure in most cases. There are rules for when a skill is 20 or over, and a 20 is no longer a fumble. For players only familiar with Dungeons and Dragons, the concept may take a while to sink in before they stop celebrating die rolls of 20 and groaning on rolls of one.

Pendragon is a very lethal game. Though Player-Knights are adorned in the latest protective gear and fight with modern weaponry, they are sometimes unsaddled from their equestrian thrones. A Player-Knight’s saving grace is their armor which can absorb damage. Bladed, blunted, and other forms impacting a Player-Knight’s body are reduced. Damage that seeps through is categorized into three levels: minor, major, and mortal wounds. Minor wounds are just that minor, like bruises, small cuts, etc. Major wounds are broken bones and heavy bleeding that can make a Player-Knight unconscious and require more than a simple First Aid roll to heal. Mortal wounds are life-threatening. There is a slight chance a Player-Knight can pull through after sustaining a mortal wound, but it comes at a cost.

Tracking wounds and reducing a Player-Knight’s hit points differ slightly from most RPGs. Each wound sustained is recorded on the character sheet. When no longer engaged in combat, each wound sustained may be healed with a First Aid roll. The most severe of injuries will require Chirguery, which could lead to wound deterioration and produce further damage and possible death. In instances of death, the Player-Knight’s heir is knighted and becomes the player’s new character if of the proper age to become a knight.

In Pendragon, a single session is usually one game year. All the events of the year are compressed into a single gaming session. Sometimes an adventure will span past a single session, but for the most part, one year in the game is a single session. The year begins in the spring with Player-Knights attending court, where the Gamemaster presents the year’s events. These could be straightforward missions or a selection of tasks in which the players can decide amongst themselves which to follow. After the campaigning season, Player-Knights return home to their manors to manage their estates. This is known as the Winter Phase, a bookkeeping event in which players manage their resources, produce heirs, improve their characters, and tally up their Glory. The Starter Set presents a scaled-down version of the Winter Phase. When released, the player’s rule book, The Book of Knights, will provide the complete rules for Winter Phase. The abridged version is enough to get the player through the three campaigning years in Book III.

Book III: The Sword Campaign

Book III: The Sword Campaign contains three campaigning years in which players can further solidify their understanding of the game’s rules. It begins at the dawn of the age of King Arthur. The Player-Knights have gathered together in Londinium for the very first tournament of its kind to crown a high king 15 years after the death of King Uther. The tournament allows players and the Gamemaster to grasp the combat rules, while other events instill the rules for skills, traits, and passions. At the end of the session (the year 510), Arthur is crowned king, and a new era is born. Year 510 is one of those years in which a lot happens, and this one may require more than one gaming session to get through.

Year 511 will test the Player-Knights’ loyalty to the newly crowned king as they attempt to gain military support from neighboring kingdoms for him. Player-Knights will encounter an infamous Arthurian character and test their roleplaying ability to gain favor and sway feudal lords. They will experience many different kinds of encounters along the way that will challenge their abilities. Like 510, year 511 looks very busy and may require two gaming sessions.

In 512, Arthur introduces the concept of Chivalry to his order of knights, and his lineage to King Uther is brought to light. Year 512 is lighter in scope than the two previous years, and it will easily complete in a single session. Once again, the adventure will further the concepts laid out earlier and help everyone master the rules.

Appendices

In addition to the three booklets, a series of loose appendices can be found in the Starter Set. These loose appendices cover tournaments, battles, overland movement, and visiting a foreign Court. Each is loose for the Gamemaster’s use while running the adventures in Book III. They contain helpful information for the Gamemaster about specific subjects related to adventures and the game. These loose appendices allow the Gamemaster to quickly reference the necessary rulings promptly and should prove helpful even when the main rule book is released.

Final Thought

Having spent nearly two years playing Pendragon through the Great Pendragon Campaign, starting with the Uther years, I am ready to do it again with this latest game edition. Pendragon is one of those unique games that is like no other. It uses very unique game mechanics that enhance gameplay and truly fit the style and feel of the game Greg Stafford set out to build. This latest version builds upon his foundation without disrupting its core.

The Starter Set features all the components necessary to teach a new player the fundamentals without overwhelming them. Book I introduces the game and allows players to learn at their own pace as they adventure through the solo scenario. Book II teaches the meat and potatoes of the game, reinforcing the game mechanics introduced in Book I in greater detail. Book III applies the rules learned in the previous two books by giving three event-filled years to campaign through. It is everything a player needs to gently transition into this unique roleplaying experience.

