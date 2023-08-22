Open Letter Regarding Quickstarts

Dear Publishers,

I am writing this open letter not because I want to but because there is a genuine need to. The reading public openly acknowledges a need and a continued desire to have quickstarts for your games. These often provide accessible onramps to otherwise inaccessible games. Therefore, please keep them coming. However, as someone who works in the industry, I personally know that when creating these, it is part art form, scientific calculation, and a touch of wizardry that goes into making the perfect quickstart. I am here to suggest that those three factors be continually reevaluated to ensure the highest quality standards are maintained, and accessibility barriers are removed or minimized to the greatest extent possible.

Quickstarts should not be massive tomes themselves. Please, for the love of all that is sacred, keep it brief; it is a quickstart, after all. We shouldn’t need to read 80+ pages to get a feel for your game. Please distill it to its core and excise things like character creation, providing pre-gens instead.

Create your quickstart from the ground up; try not to copy/paste from your core book. Too often, it is easy to spot shortcuts being taken, like in the new Dragonbane Quickstart (FRD); in the combat initiative description, it directs players to draw initiative cards numbered 1-10. However, no cards are provided with the quickstart. This could have been remedied by mentioning a need for initiative cards from one of their other games or using poker cards—ace through 10—upfront at the beginning of the quickstart.

Proofreader your quickstart to ensure it says exactly what you need or want it to say to your audience. We’re not talking about typos here. We’re talking about missing or misrepresented structural and mechanical information. For example, Moonlight on Roseville Beach: A Visitor’s Guide to Cruisin! Quickstart & Demo Kit is missing critical mechanical information, or I couldn’t find it on two read-throughs. I couldn’t locate what die type was used for the action resolution system—kind of important, don’t you think?

On a positive note, the creator of Moonlight on Roseville Beach: A Visitor’s Guide to Cruisin! Quickstart & Demo Kit was amenable to my inquiry and revised the quickstart to correct the missing information. Each of the aforementioned games is brilliant!

So, what makes a good quickstart? This is obviously subjective and open to debate, but I think we can all agree that our favorite quickstarts have some or all of the following characteristics.

Short and concise (page length will vary)

Easy to read, evocative language

Only the rules necessary to play an enclosed adventure

A short adventure that highlights the game & setting

Pre-gens unless character building is part of the gameplay

Good art, but not too much

Ultimately, what makes a good quickstart is subjective, and you and your company will make decisions that only you can make. All we, the reading public, ask is that those decisions address some basic concerns normally addressed in your core book, like playability, editing, conciseness, accessibility, etc. After all, your quickstart is meant to grab our attention and hook us into your product line!

~ Modoc

