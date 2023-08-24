Guess Who? – Who’s Who in the South and Southwest [1967-1968]

Who’s Who in the South and Southwest

You’re sitting around the gaming table enjoying a session of Call of Cthulhu set in the classic era. The group of investigators is busy researching away in the library when one of them finds a relative clue in the Who’s Who reference book. There’s a moment of silence as a player speaks up and says what is Who’s Who?

Who’s Who, or in this case, Who’s Who in the South and Southwest, is a regional biographical dictionary of “must” known individuals who have displayed great achievements or merit. Authored and published by Marquis-Who’s Who Inc. since 1898 by Albert Nelson Marquis, this tenth edition is for 1967-1968 and is specific to the region listed. The publication holds 15,400 notable names from Alabama, Arkansas, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennesee, Texas, Virginia, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.

Some of the “must” names include leading executives and government officials, business entrepreneurs, educators, religious figures, journalists, civic leaders, lawyers, physicians, scientists, athletes, and artists, who have achieved outstanding achievements or merit. Only those who have achieved great merit warrant inclusion in Who’s Who. Wealth and social position by themselves are not grounds for inclusion. A board of advisers selects the names for publication. Who’s Who of the South and Southwest has seventeen regionally selected advisers, each distinguished in their respective fields.

The biographies fall into two categories. (1) People of reference importance to colleagues, researchers, historians, journalists, scholars, biographers, business executives, and civic leaders. (2) Influencers of national importance which are regional located in the South and Southwest. If a listed individual does not supply biographical data, Marquis conducts their own research or uses previously published material. An asterisk at the end of the biographical data indicates the information was researched by Marquis and not submitted by the individual.

Before the catalog of names, the publication highlights a select few with a special honor in their Third Biennial Citation. The honor is for individuals who may have been in the news frequently for their deeds or achieved an honor that exceeds the baseline merit in their field. There are fifteen fields represented: Architecture, Art, Banking, Business, Civic Affairs, Drama, Education, Government, Journalism, Law, Literature, Medicine, Music, Religion, and Science. Each field is a single entry of an individual or individuals who are especially honored in their field and have a special current significance. Some honorees include H. Griffith Edwards & John Portman of Atlanta, GA, for their architectural designs of the Atlanta Merchandise Mart, 800-room Regency Hyatt with its great inner courtyard, and the Dana Fine Arts Building for Agnes Scott College. An honoree with broader appeal and contribution is Dr. S Fred Singer of Miami and Coral Gables Flordia. At only 42 years old, this honoree was the first to focus on the issue of satellite propulsion as early as 1954 and contributed to research into computers, cosmic radiations, aurorae and magnetics storms, and meteorites.

With the publication listing over 15,000 names, space is at a premium. Extensive abbreviations are used to get as much in without creating a multivolume set. The table of abbreviations spans over three pages in seven-point type. To give you a perspective of how small that is, the type size in TSR AD&D Dungeon Master’s Guide is just one point larger. The “must” have names are listed alphabetically by surname, then by first name if needed.

Flipping through its pages, I was hard-pressed to locate a familiar name. Remember, these are regional personalities of note from the late 60s. It is not as easy as it seems. I scanned the book from one end to the other before using the internet to aid my search. The only listing that has come easily to me was Martin Luther King, Jr., as shown below.

As you can see, the biographical data lists several of Dr. King’s achievements and merits, along with his education, affiliations, and family information. Notice all the abbreviations.

With the assistance of the internet in jogging my memory, I could locate six other personalities in the book. The first comes off the heels of MLK, Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall (though not named to the Supreme Court at the time of this listing).

Trying to branch out farther, I found this entry for astronaut Neil A. Armstrong. Remember that this publication is for 1967-1968—before his famous moon landing and walk.

Finding that last one really got my brain working. I started searching for names that were popping into my head. While searching for an unrelated name, I came across Lafayette Ronald Hubbard or L. Ron Hubbard, author and founder of Scientology.

Finding one author leads me to another, American novelist Nelle Harper Lee of To Kill a Mockingbird.

My last find was completely by accident and a surprise, the biography of Former United States President (41st) George Herbert Walker Bush, who was listed as an offshore drilling and producing company executive at the time of the publication.

I’m sure you think this is great at this point, but how does this relate to roleplaying? When playing Chaosium’s Call of Cthulhu, set in the classic era of the 1920s, investigators often turn to the Who’s Who for research purposes. Before Call of Cthulhu, the Who’s Who publication was alien to me. Though the publication continues to this day, I was unaware of it and the information it held. Now that I have a physical copy, though it is regional, it is enough for me to comprehend the information investigators could extract from it. I could also use it at the table to show other players unfamiliar with the publication and its contents. The book could be useful if I had the appropriate regional scenario set in the same period as the publication. I could pull names from it or tailor a story using the personalities inside. Though it is probably more work than I am willing to do.

The book is thick and useless in the digital era unless you have a wobbly table or need to kill a bug. Wikipedia and other internet research websites and social platforms have made publications like these obsoleted. Plus, in recent years, the publication has been scrutinized for its business practices and inclusion process. It is speculated that those listed inside are the only people to subscribe to its volumes these days. Its selection process lacks integrity or rigor. Many of those now listed were self-nominated or haven’t achieved any merit of note to be included.

Who’s Who in the South and Southwest is a publication past its prime. Its only justification for holding a place on your bookshelf is to keep the other books from falling over if no bookend is present. Its thick spine may make you look studious, but its contents will prove different. Finding a copy shouldn’t be too difficult if you search in the right spots. I found mine at an estate sale next to several years worth of volumes. Used bookstores may or may not have them. It’s a tough call. It’s not like the information is useful or a collector’s item. Marquis Who’s Who is still in business and still producing its Who’s Who in print and digital formats, if you can believe that. I would have thought their time would have passed, but they are still publishing today as we speak.

My copy of Who’s Who in the South and Southwest will be a handout aid in my Call of Cthulhu games. It will be used as a visual reference for players unfamiliar with the publication and to help level out the gaming table when not in use. As I can see, it has very little use but may be more relevant if the setting and period match. It’s a relic from the past that may at some time prove valuable again or not.

~Stephen Pennisi

