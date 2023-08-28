Mysterious Monday – The Order of Things

We have been feeling inspired recently, and the time is right for another installment of Mysterious Monday. An irregular series in which we publish short, creepy, and weird story hooks for readers to use as sources of inspiration. If you enjoy reading these or using them in your own game, let us know in the comments below. Several bulleted prompts are provided following each narrative hook to help get your creative juices flowing.

The Weather Outside is Frightful

Three years ago, Amos Whitting encountered a strange bipedal creature while hiking in the nearby mountains. However, before the encounter took place, the signs were becoming increasingly plentiful. Still, Amos was simply ignoring them, entranced by the sheer beauty of the valley not far from the state park’s trailhead. Large bipedal footprints, strange shelters, and even signs of what could best be called crude shamanistic symbolism hanging from trees. The encounter occurred when Amos finally noticed at a distance an impossibly large and imposing hairy bi-pedal figure through the trees. Amos takes off running in fear for the trailhead, and the creature picking up his scent, cautiously pursues. The creature bellows loudly, and a return call is heard, but Amos is unclear if it is an echo or another creature answering back.

As Amos drives away from the trailhead, looking back in the mirror, he observes the creature emerge from the treeline into the parking lot, stop, stare in his direction, and stoop low to pick up his knit cap that must have fallen in his haste. With his attention keenly distracted, there is a sharp load bellow from both behind and in front of him simultaneously. Snapping his gaze forward, he swerves to avoid hitting a second creature and, in doing so, clips a third, smaller one. Scared and shocked, Amos speeds off down the road.

It’s now late December 1950, just a few days before Christmas. Amos Whitting, a local shopkeeper, is wading through knee-high unplowed snow to reach his shop. Despite the harsh weather, he arrives at the shop even before the street lights turn off. His cheeks are red and rosey from the biting wind. However, his attention is caught by the shattered storefront window.

Stopping short, a moment of fear and uncertainty possess his mind. Through the broken window, he can see the interior is in disarray, with several fetishes hanging in the window. Cautiously standing in the doorway between two large storefront bay windows, he surveys the damage. Suddenly, he hears a noise from deep within the shop, like crinkling paper or rustling leaves, likely caused by the strong wind coming through the broken window. Before he can react, he sees movement from the corner of his eye, followed by a low grunting sound. In a bevy of movement, Amos is lifted off his feet and, with incredible force, hurled backward through a still intact portion of the shattered window, colliding with a car parked under a deep snow drift.

Unconscious and entombed in a cascade of snow, the creature leaves a strange fetish on Amos’ snow-covered body, a grotesque depiction of Amos and his knitted cap left behind three years earlier.

What is the creature that Amos encountered at the state park?

Did Amos kill one of them?

Did the creature(s) seek revenge or something else at Amos’ shop?

Can investigators piece the clues together and put it right?

Is what Amos encountered connected to other occurrences now or in the past?

The Cave

Returning home after serving in a war zone is often a difficult experience, as experienced by Darren Littlefield, a discharged soldier who spent almost a year away from his rural Maine town. Like many other soldiers, he faced the horrors of war and prefers not to speak about what he witnessed. Darren was part of a small unit that consisted of multiple squads, whose primary mission was to weed out enemy forces hidden in caves and underground structures, like the “Tunnel Rats” employed during the Vietnam War.

During a covert and confidential mission, Littlefield underwent a life-changing experience. The mission briefing commenced at 1800 hours, led by Staff Sergeant Lester Holmes, who commanded a team of twelve. The briefing took place in the command tent, and the camp’s top officials monitored it closely due to the sensitivity of the briefing. The objective was to approach a group of caves situated on a remote hillside in an isolated valley. Those holed up inside are believed to be members of an elite commando unit. A small contingent of this unit is thought to beholden an officer known to traffic in occult paraphernalia and black market body parts. The team planned to drive in until they were within 10 km and then hike the rest. In order to provide everyone with a situational understanding of the valley, approaches, and recognized enemy strongholds, satellite images were displayed on a small screen. Upon reaching the cave system, the goal was to eliminate all resistance and identify any threats not within “standard” operating parameters. Team members, picked from various services for their mental fortitude, are apt to identify things that fall outside the norm. Such mission objectives set this team apart from other teams.

The squad successfully executed their approach and infiltration, slipping in undetected. However, what occurred after they entered the cave complex still haunts Littlefield to this day. Without a map to guide them, the squad divided into two groups of six and ventured into the poorly illuminated passages. Littlefield’s team splits up and follows a winding and descending path. They encounter a few enemy combatants, which they neutralize silently and efficiently. However, their horror grows as they stumble upon a cavern with fresh corpses draped from thirteen wooden poles, hands bound above their heads, strange occult symbols carved into nearly all exposed flesh, and blood on the rocks below. The poles form a circle around the complex chalk-drawn sigil on the cavern floor. Blood at the base of the pools intermingles with the chalk used to draw the sigil. As Littlefield’s squad takes in the horrific scene down to the minute detail for later reporting, the airflow cavern gradually increases, causing the corpses to sway slowly. It is unclear whether they are moving due to the breeze or by some other force.

Who exactly is this enemy they have been sent to neutralize and collect intel on?

What has the team stumbled on during this mission?

What happens next?

~ Modoc

